Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Homers in three-hit effort

Siri went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday against the Yankees. Siri has just three hits across 33 at-bats in June, but he has still managed to split starts with Chas McCormick in center field. Both could be in jeopardy of losing playing time to either Jake Meyers (shoulder), who is scheduled to be activated from the injured list in the near future, or Mauricio Dubon once he's no longer needed in the infield. Siri has provided three home runs and six stolen bases across 141 plate appearances, but he has struck out 31.9 percent of the time and has maintained just a .185 batting average.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO