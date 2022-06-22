ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Harrison lifts White Sox over Blue Jays 7-6 in 12 innings

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Harrison hit a game-ending single with two outs in the 12th inning and the Chicago...

CBS LA

M's, Angels get in big brawl after inside pitches, 8 ejected

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over.Both managers and six players were ejected after the brouhaha, which stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out to the empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield.Three of the first four hitters in Seattle's lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed.Seattle's Jesse Winker was hit by the first pitch of the second inning by Angels...
ANAHEIM, CA
