Deborah Sylvester, a former teacher in USD 320, was charged Thursday by Pottawatomie County Attorney Sherri Schuck with one count of unlawful sexual relations. Her husband, Allen Sylvester was also charged with the same offense. Allen Sylvester had been arrested May 29 for unlawful sexual relations (teacher/student of the same...

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO