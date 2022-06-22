House Speaker Rusty Bowers reacts to bipartisan praise for his Jan. 6 testimony

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A protest involving thousands of people in support of abortion rights at the Arizona Capitol came to an end when Department of Public Safety troopers use tear gas to scatter the crowd on Friday night. At around 8:45 p.m., protesters were banging on the windows of the Arizona Senate and trying to break the glass, DPS said. In a video tweeted out by Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, banging could be heard as hundreds of people were outside of the building. Somebody is seen kicking the locked doors into the building from the outside. That’s when tear gas was deployed and the crowd dispersed. Some witnesses outside of the building have said the tear gas was used without warning. DPS said the gas was deployed again at Wesley Bolin plaza after the crowd vandalized a monument.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO