Arizona State

House Speaker Rusty Bowers reacts to bipartisan praise for his Jan. 6 testimony

AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers gives emotional testimony during Jan. 6 hearing. Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testified how Donald Trump, his legal team and more pressured him to overturn the 2020 election results. Texas school district tries to...

www.azfamily.com

reportwire.org

Mick Maguire DESTROYS RINO Mark Brnovich And FAILED Voter Fraud Investigation At AZ Senate Candidate Forum

US Senate candidate retired Airforce General Mick Magure tore Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to shreds on Thursday night while participating in a US Senate candidate forum hosted by Freedom Works in Phoenix, Arizona. Republican Senate Primary candidates took questions about their agendas if elected from Arizona Senate Communications Director,...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona legislative session comes to an end overnight

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona lawmakers finished up their legislative session amid protests outside the State Capitol building on Friday night. Governor Doug Ducey released a statement overnight praising lawmakers' work in passing a bipartisan budget agreement, as well as investing in education, public safety and infrastructure. Republican lawmakers had earlier...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Arizona Senate Republicans claim cops stopped an INSURRECTION at state capitol by firing tear gas at protesters furious at Roe v Wade ruling when they tried to storm the building and 'defaced memorials'

Arizona state senators have said the Phoenix Police Department stopped an insurrection with their actions during a protest outside the state Capitol complex on Friday night. Riot police deployed tear gas as protesters banged on doors and windows during the demonstration. Despite the apparent seriousness of the protest, no arrests were made.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Pro-choice protestors descend upon Arizona State Capitol for a second night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors have gathered for a second night at the Arizona State Capitol following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Workers were out Saturday morning and afternoon putting up fences around major landmark buildings. On Friday night, protestors reportedly vandalized several memorials in the capitol complex area. Arizona Department of Public Safety deployed tear gas amongst the protestors when they tried to force entry into the Senate Building. No arrests were made, according to DPS.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona politicians praise state budget that was passed overnight

Educators say $500+ million in state budget for schools is a good start. The state Legislature approved $526 million for education funding in the newly-approved state budget and teachers believe it's a good first step but more needs to be done. New Arizona law cracks down on bogus reviews from...
ARIZONA STATE
azgovernor.gov

Governor Ducey Statement On The Conclusion Of The 2022 Arizona Legislature

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today released the following statement on the conclusion of the 2022 Arizona Legislature:. “Over the last eight years, I’ve worked hand-in-hand with the good women and men of the Arizona Legislature to tackle the challenges facing our state, and pass policies to position Arizona as the land of opportunity. I am so grateful for their partnership.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

DPS uses tear gas to disperse pro-choice protesters at Arizona Capitol

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A protest involving thousands of people in support of abortion rights at the Arizona Capitol came to an end when Department of Public Safety troopers use tear gas to scatter the crowd on Friday night. At around 8:45 p.m., protesters were banging on the windows of the Arizona Senate and trying to break the glass, DPS said. In a video tweeted out by Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, banging could be heard as hundreds of people were outside of the building. Somebody is seen kicking the locked doors into the building from the outside. That’s when tear gas was deployed and the crowd dispersed. Some witnesses outside of the building have said the tear gas was used without warning. DPS said the gas was deployed again at Wesley Bolin plaza after the crowd vandalized a monument.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Trial likely on $6B in lost Arizona school aid

Arizona schools are entitled to get their day in court to prove the state has shorted them by billions of dollars. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin last week rejected arguments by attorneys for the state and Republican legislative leaders that he has no right to rule on the legality of the formula they use to finance the funding of new schools and repairs for existing ones.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

UnResolved Docuseries: Episode 2

Pro-Choice protestors descend on Arizona's state capitol for a second night. Protestors have gathered for a second night at the Arizona State Capitol following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Workers were out Saturday morning and afternoon putting up fences...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona women left in limbo after Roe v. Wade decision

Graphic video from witness shows tear gas used on protesters at Arizona Capitol. A new video from a witness shows the moments DPS fired tear gas into the crowd at protesters at the Arizona Capitol. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A pro-choice protest at Arizona's Capitol was broken up when...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Supreme Court ends Roe v. Wade protections allowing Arizona to ban abortions after 15 weeks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friday’s ruling by the Supreme Court ending abortion protections under Roe vs. Wade will allow Arizona’s newly created abortion ban to move forward. In March, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law SB 1164, which prohibits abortions after 15 weeks. After learning of the ruling, Planned Parenthood Arizona said they will immediately suspend all abortion services at their family planning centers.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona clinics pause abortions while waiting for legal answers

Protestors sprayed with tear gas at state capitol after Roe v. Wade decision. Thousands of people marched around the streets of the state capitol to protest the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade. Graphic video from witness shows tear gas used on protesters at Arizona Capitol. Updated: 3 hours...
ARIZONA STATE
internewscast.com

Far-Left Protesters Storm Arizona Capitol Building, Force Evacuation

The Arizona Capitol Building in Phoenix was evacuated late Friday night after far-left protesters stormed the building. As the Arizona Senate was in session, far-left protesters chanting “my body, my choice” descended on the building and attempted to force their way inside. The building was soon evacuated. I’m...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Bowers testimony shows democracy is under threat, group says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona group called Project Defend Democracy says the testimony of Arizona lawmaker Rusty Bowers before the January 6th Select Committee shows that democracy in America is in danger. “If people are watching, they can’t help but understand how close we were to this...
ARIZONA STATE

