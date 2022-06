David Thomas works with some heavy metal in his job as a high school welding teacher. Same goes for his spare time as a Highland Games athlete. The Yakima resident and new teacher at Toppenish High School competes in the heavy events that are an integral part of Scottish festivals and Highland Games held around the world. They happen in the spring, summer and fall and most have returned after the COVID-19 pandemic quashed them the last two years.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO