NEDERLAND — A blood drive is set in honor of a Nederland teen undergoing treatment for a form of bone cancer. Andrè van Aswegen, 16, was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma April 4. His mother, Natasha van Aswegen, said he began having recurring pain in his right leg about a year ago. He was brought to a number of doctors and an urgent care in an attempt to diagnose the cause.

NEDERLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO