2 Marion County jury panels to report in July

Mountain Home, Ar. – A Mountain Home teen has been recovered safe and her kidnapper arrested following a more than 40 day search. A 14-year old girl went missing on Thursday, May 12 around 3 p.m. from the 1300 block of College Street in Mountain Home. Her mother notified police that she did not get on the bus to come home after school and believed she had been picked up by Isaac Melder, age 40 of Yellville, Ar.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO