2 Marion County jury panels to report in July

A new program launched by Arkansas traffic officials is being held in a portion of North Central Arkansas. Fulton County is one of five counties participating in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Program to help increase road safety in more rural parts of the state. The program will run...
Three boil orders have been issued for three area water systems and lifted for two other systems. A boil order was issued Thursday for some water customers in Gainesville due to a main break. The order is for those on the east side of town, from South U.S. Highway 160 starting at the Church of Christ going West to town. The area includes Hillsprings Drive, Turner Street, Cozy Home Lane, Plentywood Lane, and Am-Sam Drive.
An Izard County couple has been arrested after authorities locate multiple drugs and firearms within reach of children in the home. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers with the Izard County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to serve a writ of posession on 44-year-old Seth Anthony Johnson and 38-year-old Leeann L. Johnson when they observed, in plain view, a large quantity of marijuana plants.
Mountain Home, Ar. – A Mountain Home teen has been recovered safe and her kidnapper arrested following a more than 40 day search. A 14-year old girl went missing on Thursday, May 12 around 3 p.m. from the 1300 block of College Street in Mountain Home. Her mother notified police that she did not get on the bus to come home after school and believed she had been picked up by Isaac Melder, age 40 of Yellville, Ar.
Several area county positions were decided after Tuesday’s primary runoff election in Arkansas. All but one winner will go into the general election unopposed. Izard County Judge Eric Smith will keep his position for another term after beating challenger Paul Womack in the Republican primary. Smith came away with 52% of the votes, and Womack had 48%.
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help finding a man who they said nearly hit a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper and then ran from officers. A Facebook post from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said Jordan Tinker nearly hit the trooper Wednesday evening in Taney County, then ran […]
The city of Mountain Home issued 18 business licenses in May. – Chad Mooney for Mountain Mystery Escapes LLC., an escape room and entertainment business located at 419 South Main Street;. – Daniel Scallorn for Platinum Entertainment LLC., an internet lounging business located at 1310 East Side Center Court;. –...
New troopers will be graduating from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy this Friday including three from the area. The ceremony will take place in the academy gymnasium In Jefferson City. Among the 25 graduates, Noah G. Britt from Gainesville has been assigned to start his duties with...
Haley Strain (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County teen was found safe shortly after being reported missing. Fourteen-year-old Haley Strain was located just before 4:30 Friday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, Strain was reported missing around 7 Friday...
A Boone County woman has been arrested after opening 15 credit card and service accounts in her parents name. According to the probable cause affidavit, on March 8 the victims filed a report after confronting 24-year-old Cassie Dawn Garner-Harris about the accounts. The victims became aware of the credit card...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fulton County woman has been charged with negligent homicide after authorities said she struck another vehicle head-on. KATV's news content partner KAIT 8 News reported that the collision happened Friday, June 17 at around 4:15 p.m. on State Highway 9. 54-year-old Kamala Dawn Crone...
The annual Red, White and Blue Festival begins its two-day run in Mountain Home Friday night. All of the activities will take place on the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home campus. Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce Director Dani Pugsley joined Brad Haworth during the news at 7 Friday morning to...
Negligent homicide charges have been filed following a crash Friday that claimed the life of a man from Salem. Six total charges have been filed against 54-year-old Kamala Dawn Crone of Horseshoe Bend. Killed in the crash was 45-year-old Robert Trent Zeigler. According to the probable cause statement in the...
A Bull Shoals boater recently found out the hard way launching your boat in a different body of water may not be as easy as it seems. The person was ticketed when Zebra Mussels were discovered attached to the houseboat they were trying to launch into Table Rock Lake. The...
A man from Cabool faces charges following his arrest Monday evening in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Billy J. Goodwin, 45, was arrested on charges of a felony warrant for non-support of a child out of Howell County. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.
A male is being sought in Fulton County after allegedly attempting to bite his girlfriend’s lip off. Thirty-one-year-old Deonte Scott is facing a felony count of aggravated assault. According to the probable cause affidavit, Fulton County deputies responded May 27 to an ongoing altercation along 9 Mile Ridge Road.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The woman who led police on a high-speed chase in Christian and Greene County, while driving at speeds of 100 miles per hour with no headlights, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday. Gina Nunez pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. After a […]
A Fulton County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing from a man who offered to lend her gas money. Fifty-four-year-old Carrie Ann Robbinson has been charged with felony counts of residential burglary and theft of property. According to the probable cause affidavit, after midnight on June 8 Robbinson knocked...
