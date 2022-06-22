ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AR

2 Marion County jury panels to report in July

By Staff
KTLO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Marion County Circuit Court jury panels will report for duty after...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Fulton County to participate in rural traffic safety program

A new program launched by Arkansas traffic officials is being held in a portion of North Central Arkansas. Fulton County is one of five counties participating in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Program to help increase road safety in more rural parts of the state. The program will run...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Boil orders issued for Gainesville, Salesville and system in Izard County; lifted in Gassville, Calico Rock

Three boil orders have been issued for three area water systems and lifted for two other systems. A boil order was issued Thursday for some water customers in Gainesville due to a main break. The order is for those on the east side of town, from South U.S. Highway 160 starting at the Church of Christ going West to town. The area includes Hillsprings Drive, Turner Street, Cozy Home Lane, Plentywood Lane, and Am-Sam Drive.
SALESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Izard Co. couple arrested after drugs, firearms located within reach of children

An Izard County couple has been arrested after authorities locate multiple drugs and firearms within reach of children in the home. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers with the Izard County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to serve a writ of posession on 44-year-old Seth Anthony Johnson and 38-year-old Leeann L. Johnson when they observed, in plain view, a large quantity of marijuana plants.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Marion County, AR
Government
ozarkradionews.com

Missing Mountain Home Teen Found Living in Cave with Kidnapper, Man Arrested with $1,000,000 Bond

Mountain Home, Ar. – A Mountain Home teen has been recovered safe and her kidnapper arrested following a more than 40 day search. A 14-year old girl went missing on Thursday, May 12 around 3 p.m. from the 1300 block of College Street in Mountain Home. Her mother notified police that she did not get on the bus to come home after school and believed she had been picked up by Isaac Melder, age 40 of Yellville, Ar.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Several county positions decided in Tuesday runoff

Several area county positions were decided after Tuesday’s primary runoff election in Arkansas. All but one winner will go into the general election unopposed. Izard County Judge Eric Smith will keep his position for another term after beating challenger Paul Womack in the Republican primary. Smith came away with 52% of the votes, and Womack had 48%.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

18 MH business licenses issued in May

The city of Mountain Home issued 18 business licenses in May. – Chad Mooney for Mountain Mystery Escapes LLC., an escape room and entertainment business located at 419 South Main Street;. – Daniel Scallorn for Platinum Entertainment LLC., an internet lounging business located at 1310 East Side Center Court;. –...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State
KTLO

Ozark County teen found safe after being reported missing

Haley Strain (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) An Ozark County teen was found safe shortly after being reported missing. Fourteen-year-old Haley Strain was located just before 4:30 Friday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, Strain was reported missing around 7 Friday...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Woman arrested for financial identity fraud of parents

A Boone County woman has been arrested after opening 15 credit card and service accounts in her parents name. According to the probable cause affidavit, on March 8 the victims filed a report after confronting 24-year-old Cassie Dawn Garner-Harris about the accounts. The victims became aware of the credit card...
BOONE COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KTLO

Chamber director discusses of Red, White and Blue Festival

The annual Red, White and Blue Festival begins its two-day run in Mountain Home Friday night. All of the activities will take place on the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home campus. Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce Director Dani Pugsley joined Brad Haworth during the news at 7 Friday morning to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Negligent homicide charges filed following fatal crash Friday

Negligent homicide charges have been filed following a crash Friday that claimed the life of a man from Salem. Six total charges have been filed against 54-year-old Kamala Dawn Crone of Horseshoe Bend. Killed in the crash was 45-year-old Robert Trent Zeigler. According to the probable cause statement in the...
SALEM, AR
KTLO

Bull Shoals boater finds out hard way about Zebra Mussels

A Bull Shoals boater recently found out the hard way launching your boat in a different body of water may not be as easy as it seems. The person was ticketed when Zebra Mussels were discovered attached to the houseboat they were trying to launch into Table Rock Lake. The...
BULL SHOALS, AR
houstonherald.com

Man from Cabool arrested in Howell County

A man from Cabool faces charges following his arrest Monday evening in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Billy J. Goodwin, 45, was arrested on charges of a felony warrant for non-support of a child out of Howell County. He was taken to the Texas County Jail.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Asking for gas money leads to theft charges for Fulton Co. woman

A Fulton County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing from a man who offered to lend her gas money. Fifty-four-year-old Carrie Ann Robbinson has been charged with felony counts of residential burglary and theft of property. According to the probable cause affidavit, after midnight on June 8 Robbinson knocked...
FULTON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy