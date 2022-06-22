ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona offers scholarship to four-star 2024 Washington guard Zoom Diallo

By Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
ncwlife.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Wildcats offered a scholarship to a third class of 2024 player, four-star guard Vazoumana "Zoom" Diallo of Tacoma-area Curtis Senior High School. Diallo added UA to the list of...

Wildcats add San Diego's best high school player to 2023 recruiting class

The Arizona Wildcats landed one of the top high school juniors in the country on Sunday, when La Jolla (Calif.) Country Day Prep forward Breya Cunningham committed to the Class of 2023. Cunningham posted a video to her Instagram page along with the words: "Playtime Over….100000% COMMITTED!!!" The five-star recruit...
SAN DIEGO, CA
realdawghuskies.com

Instant Reaction: The Last 48 Hours Shows Washington’s Ability to Close

On the hottest day of the year, things got even hotter on the shores of Lake Washington. It was supposed to be the biggest recruiting weekend in recent memory. Jordan Whitney had every intention of kicking the tires one more time in Seattle and then going back to Oxnard, California to marinate on his final two college choices: Washington and Arizona. But less than 48 hours after his arrival, all doubt about the destination was removed.
WASHINGTON, CA
Big Country News

Inslee Joins Oregon and California Governors in 'Multi-State Commitment' to Abortion Access

OLYMPIA - The governors of California, Oregon and Washington today issued a Multi-State Commitment to "defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, and committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states," according to a statement from Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Office.
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Home Prices Fall Rapidly In Western Metros

The national share of price drops reaches a record high. Nearly half of homes for sale in Provo, Utah, had a price drop in May. Tacoma, Wash., had about the same share of price cuts, at 47.7%. Denver (46.9%), Salt Lake City (45.8%), Sacramento (44.3%), Boise, Idaho, (44.2%), Ogden, Utah...
PROVO, UT
Crosscut

WA school district transparency laws include a big loophole

In 2015, state Rep. Gerry Pollet, a Seattle Democrat, introduced a bill meant to dramatically reduce physical restraint and isolation of students in Washington. The bill made isolation or restraint — methods that critics call abusive — allowable only in certain dangerous situations and never as part of a regular plan to deal with a dangerous student. And whenever these tactics were used, the law required schools to document the incident in writing, then compile the data and send it to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
WASHINGTON STATE
wine-searcher.com

The Lights Go Out at Chateau Ste. Michelle

Until last year, Chateau Ste. Michelle was to Washington wine as the sun is to the solar system. However, the star is shrinking. On Tuesday, Washington Wine Report's Sean Sullivan broke the news that CSM has put up for sale its 118-acre headquarters in Woodinville, a suburb of Seattle, and plans to move all of its winemaking to eastern Washington immediately.
WOODINVILLE, WA
reportwire.org

At least 8 people shot at rave dance party in Tacoma, Washington

At least eight people were injured early Sunday when gunfire broke out at a dance party being held in an industrial area of Tacoma, Washington, police said. The shooting occurred at 12:45 a.m. at a private venue in South Tacoma, where police said the rave attracted a large crowd. A...
TACOMA, WA
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Chinese Food Restaurants: 10Best Restaurant Critiques

At 10Best, we’re all the time looking out for Seattle’s greatest eating places, and whereas we recognize locations which have a broad culinary vary, we won’t assist however adore eating places specializing in one particular delicacies. Thanks to its thriving Asian neighborhood, Seattle occurs to be a wonderful metropolis wherein to get pleasure from delectable delicacies from nations starting from China to Vietnam. When we’re within the temper for Chinese meals in Seattle, we head to crowd favourite Din Tai Fung, or we rely on Wild Ginger‘s strong monitor report (and the possibility to listen to reside music after or whereas consuming our meal). You’ll discover these locations – and any of the eating places on our checklist – to be implausible choices for Chinese delicacies; in the event you’re trying to focus your efforts, begin within the bustling International District neighborhood. Other zones that function a wide range of Asian eateries embody Capitol Hill, Fremont, Ballard and the University District, in addition to Bellevue (over on the “Eastside”).
SEATTLE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

License plate fees take a giant jump

OLYMPIA – Starting July 1, Washingtonians planning to buy a new car or motorcycle will pay more for an original license plate. Original license plates are those issued upon initial registration. Fees are per plate. Original plates increase from $10 to $50. Replacement plates increase from $10 to $30.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Representative’s RV ripped off

Just twelve days after two suspects broke into and attempted to set fire to his business, State Rep. Andrew Barkis (WA-District 2, R) woke up to find his camping trailer stolen. In his Facebook post published this morning, Barkis reported standing outside his home and noticing his camper missing. “Unreal....
OLYMPIA, WA
kirklandreporter.com

JUDGED BY XII: Examining Auburn police officer’s grim tattoos

This episode explores how a judge ordered the release of 38 unredacted photos of Auburn Police Officer Jeffrey Nelson’s tattoos on his arms, back and legs, but not his chest or stomach. The released photos show portions of Nelson’s body covered in tattoos of skulls, spiderwebs, a grim reaper, and other dark imagery.
AUBURN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia restricts open carry firearms in city hall, other locations

The Olympia City council approved an ordinance that echos a new state law prohibiting open carry of firearms and other weapons in city hall, council chambers or any locations used in connection with public meetings of the city's governing body. Gun restrictions “would include Olympia City Hall, these council chambers,...
OLYMPIA, WA
parentmap.com

Puyallup Summer Concerts Kickoff

Join us on June 25th at 1pm at Bradley Lake Park for a mega concert event! This year to open the Concert Series, we are hosting a Kick-Off event where three bands will play all afternoon. There will also be yard games and food trucks. Click HERE for the entertainment lineup.
PUYALLUP, WA

