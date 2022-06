On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Quakertown senior Madison Peacher was recognized for committing to continue her lacrosse career at Shepherd University. Madison Peacher – Shepherd University (Lacrosse) Major: Biology/Pre-Med Reasons for choosing Shepherd:. “I was planning on playing soccer, but in the last year, I found a passion for...

QUAKERTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO