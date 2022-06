The crypto markets are in the green once again, with several altcoins registering notable double-digit gains. BTC stands above $21K. Bitcoin continues with its attempts to recover some of the recently-lost ground and has increased to just over $21,000. However, it has been outperformed by most of the altcoins. Some, such as DOT, AVAX, SOL, and MATIC, have marked massive double-digit gains.

