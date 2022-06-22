How to protect your skin during long days in the sun

I'm that person who preaches the needs of wearing sunscreen every. single. day, rain or shine. But even I can admit that when it comes to my face—the most important part of the body, you might argue, to protect from the sun in terms of preserving your aesthetic and promoting safety—I tend to hesitate before applying any type of SPF. What if this product clogs my pores? What if it gives a weird cast on my skin? What if it smells, and I can't stop thinking about it? What if I mess up and forget what step it is in the skin-care progress, was it all for nothing? I've rotated through product after product with my concerns in mind, trying to figure out which would protect me (particularly more than, say, just a quick spray with an aerosol SPF), while also not wreaking havoc on my skin.

