Saint Peter, MN

Defendant accused of intending to sell counterfeit oxycodone pleads not guilty to charges

By Carson Hughes
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 4 days ago

A St. Peter woman pled not guilty to charges that she intended to sell counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Lisa Lynn Robel, 54, was charged on April 29 with felony third-degree sale of a narcotic, felony fourth-degree drug sale, felony fifth-degree drug possession and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Between 2015 and 2021, Robel was convicted of eight felony controlled substance crimes by Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Hennepin counties, including third-degree sale of a controlled substance, aiding and abetting third-degree sale of a controlled substance and fourth-degree possession with intent to sell.

The case is headed to a jury trial before Judge Todd William Westphal on June 29. Prosecutors are seeking to designate Robel a career criminal under Minnesota law and are pushing for the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Maximum sentencing for all counts levied against Robel entail a combined 40 years imprisonment and $360,000 in fines. Robel has pled not guilty to all charges.

According to the complaint, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robel for charges out of Blue Earth County on April 27. During the arrest, police searched her person and reportedly found a baggie containing blue pills, $40 in cash, a straw, two pieces of tin foil and two lighters. She allegedly admitted to having snorted three OxyContin pills prior to the deputy’s arrival.

The pills in the baggie were later identified by law enforcement as M30 pills, counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. The Sheriff’s Office counted 29.5 pills in total between the larger baggie and individually packed baggies inside.

St. Peter Herald

