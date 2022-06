High-temperature readings are about to be higher than we've seen in a while. Saturday is seeing those readings surpass 80 for the first time this year. “We'll manage seasonably warm conditions at first, with temperatures in the mid-70's as high pressure passes overhead Friday,” KOMO News meteorologist Kristin Clark said. “Some of the driest air seen since last summer is actively working to stabilize the atmosphere, as indicated by that deep blue sky above.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO