Letter: Return of ECU Summer Theatre welcomed

By Janet Storm
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

It is delightful to see that ECU Summer Theatre is back! Kristin Wetherington’s return to Greenville personifies the world-class drama and dance training that ECU excels in.

I studied at UNC-Wilmington and my first professional acting job was at “The Lost Colony.” Most of the dancers there were ECU students, studying with the legendary Mavis Ray, who choreographed the outdoor drama. ECU alum Terrance Mann was also a cast member that summer. He went on to a distinguished Broadway career.

My most recent performance was in the December Imperial Centre production of “Sander’s Family Christmas” in Rocky Mount. The show is written by ECU alum Connie Ray, now a renowned playwright. Ms. Wetherington noted that her training at ECU was the “best of the best” and that “it still is.” That speaks volumes.

“Mama Mia” marks a very exciting return of ECU Summer Theatre.

Lewis Musser

Rocky Mount

The Daily Reflector

