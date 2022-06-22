ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee Responds To Report He Doesn’t Live In District He Represents

By CBS13 Staff
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee is defending his post after allegations he doesn’t live in the district he represents. He addressed the claims at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

“The city of Sacramento has documented and verified my residence and I will continue to proudly represent the people of District 2,” he said.

That statement comes after a Sacramento Bee report that says Loloee does not live in north Sacramento where he’s registered to vote. Instead, the paper said he lives in his wife’s million-dollar home in Granite Bay and was even sworn in there.

Loloee said the report does not “represent the full picture” of his life.

In a statement, Mayor Darrell Steinberg said:

“Councilmember Loloee has agreed to provide me, the city manager and the city attorney with a report clarifying the facts of his residency, including the chronology of where he has resided since being sworn in.”

Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Mayor Steinberg Calls Supreme Court Ruling Striking Down Roe v. Wade ‘Dark Day For Our Country’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California politicians are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision that struck down Roe v. Wade. In a tweet, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg wrote that the ruling was a “dark day for our country.” My statement on the @USSupremeCourt overturning of Roe v. Wade – pic.twitter.com/MHXsSmDmd4 — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) June 24, 2022 “In one day, this court has taken away 50 years of a woman’s right to choose her own reproductive freedom, including abortion. We must fight like never before to win back the fundamental freedoms that all women deserve,” Steinberg tweeted. California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined the governors of Oregon and Washington...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento approves effort expanding city’s guaranteed income program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dozens of more families will receive money under an expanded version of Sacramento's guaranteed basic income program. The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday approved an effort to expand the city’s guaranteed income program. Currently, hundreds of families are receiving $300 a month for two years,...
davisvanguard.org

CA Lawmakers, Communities Rally at State Capitol for Passage of ‘VISION’ Act to End ‘Double Punishment’ for Immigrants Turned Over to ICE

SACRAMENTO, CA – Marking one year since California aided Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) deportation of domestic violence survivor Gabby Solano, California parents, community groups, faith leaders, union workers, re-entry counselors, other residents in the ICE Out of CA coalition, and state legislators rallied in Sacramento earlier this week, and urged Gov. Newsom to champion a key immigrant and racial justice bill, the VISION Act (AB 937-Carrillo).
CALIFORNIA STATE
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach taps Sacramento deputy chief to lead fire department

A Sacramento deputy fire chief has been tapped as the next Laguna Beach fire chief, city officials said Wednesday. Chief Niko King brings almost three decades of fire service experience to the position and will start July 5, following the retirement of Chief Mike Garcia. “Chief King is recognized as...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Shut Up And Make Babies’: Protesters Reveal Deeply Personal Stories Following SCOTUS Decision

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — What was planned as a vigil without any speakers turned into a flash protest following Friday’s Supreme Court opinion. It’s clear many are taking the decision personally as some shared deeply personal stories outside the State Capitol.  They raised their signs and voices in an emotional response to one of the most controversial Supreme Court decisions in decades. ”I was sobbing all day and I had to leave work and my manager said, ‘go give ’em hell,’” said Jessica Ward. For Ward and many who marched around downtown Sacramento, overturning Roe v. Wade is personal. “I was the victim of rape...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Planned Parenthood of California comments on SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Claudette Stefanian visited one of Sacramento’s Planned Parenthood locations to discuss the statement the organization made following the United State Supreme Courts Dobb’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “To people across the country living in a state hostile to abortion: California is here for you. We will not turn people […]
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

