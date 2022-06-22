ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County Council members weigh in on possible division head salary increase

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
 4 days ago
Thornton

Some Luzerne County Council members offered mixed reactions to county Manager Randy Robertson’s plan to increase the salary cap for three vacant division head positions.

Robertson told council he plans to raise the cap to $99,500, saying he believes the action is necessary to attract highly qualified applicants for the “extremely challenging and highly complex positions.”

He stressed it was a maximum and that the actual pay offered to chosen applicants would be based on their qualifications. The compensation that had been paid to the last employees holding these three positions: chief solicitor/law division head, $96,444; administrative services division head, $90,874; and operational services division head, $91,087.

The manager can raise the salaries without council’s consent as long as the funds are budgeted, although he must provide a five-day notice to council under its administrative code. In this case, the administration has determined funds from vacant positions could cover the increased compensation this year.

If Robertson proceeds with his plan, the positions would be readvertised with the new maximum salaries.

Councilman Kevin Lescavage said he is “a little discouraged” Robertson informed council of the decision before obtaining input on the issue of compensation from all council members. He said his one-on-one session with the new manager is not scheduled until July 1.

Lescavage said he wants to reduce expenses wherever possible because he won’t vote for a tax increase later this year, saying property owners can’t afford to pay more amid inflation that is “getting beyond ridiculous.”

As a side note, Robertson had already informed division heads shortly after his arrival that he won’t be recommending a tax increase this fall due to the impact of inflation on all residents. If a dire situation arises, Robertson would work on providing options of possible service cuts for council, he had said.

Councilman Brian Thornton said he believes council should hold an open work session discussion with Robertson to share their views on compensation and benefits before any pay adjustments are made by the administration.

Thornton said he agrees in substance that the county should strive to keep salaries competitive but said the first focus must be finding room within the existing budget.

Council also will be required to vote on five new union contracts to replace ones that expired the end of 2021.

Lescavage, Thornton and Councilman Stephen J. Urban also disagreed with a comparison to other counties used to illustrate the compensation here is too low, saying most are more affluent with higher populations, average salaries and tax bases.

Urban said the county’s benefits and retirement are generous.

“I realize it’s a difficult time to attract talent, but there has to be give and take,” he said, noting he will convey this message at his session with Robertson next week. “This is still public service at the end of the day, and we have a finite amount of money.”

Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle said she supports the goal of making compensation competitive to attract strong employees and retain existing quality division heads.

“It’s a good idea in theory, but we have to make sure any increases can be incorporated in the budget,” Radle said.

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo said Robertson, during his short time on the job, already has identified some of county government’s main problems, which includes staffing vacancies and turnover.

Lombardo said he won’t support a tax increase this year because many middle class property owners are struggling to pay their existing real estate taxes.

“My hope is that Randy, through his experience, can figure out where we’re spending too much money and not spending enough and balance the scales,” Lombardo said.

Councilman Chris Perry said Robertson has the right to increase the division head compensation if he identifies funds and determines it is warranted.

Councilman Tim McGinley said he already informed Robertson that he believes the compensation change is “a little bit premature” and should be delayed until Robertson resolves pending union contracts and immerses himself in the proposed 2023 budget.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Comments / 0

