AUBURN, Ala. – A limited number of upper-level general public season tickets and seven-game "Eagles Nest" packages will go on sale Tuesday, June 28 at 9 a.m. CT. Upper-level season tickets for the eight-game home schedule in Jordan-Hare Stadium (including home games vs. Penn State, LSU and Texas A&M) are priced at $495, are not renewable and do not require a contribution to Tigers Unlimited. Seven-game "Eagles Nest" packages include tickets to all 2022 home games (excluding the Penn State game) are on sale for $380. To purchase on Tuesday morning, click here.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO