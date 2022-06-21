Is it a bad idea to live with a partner before getting married? Yolonda Williams answers that and more on Yo 101

DALLAS (KDAF) — Junk food is one of the best guilty pleasures mankind has ever known. Burgers, fries and all sorts of sides fall into the category of junk food. There’s nothing wrong with a little deep-fried food action in your life, that’s why on Wednesday, June 22 is National Onion Ring Day! NationalToday says, “Texas-based restaurant chain Kirbys Pig Stand claims it played a big part in onion rings’ creation, and fast food restaurant A&W helped them reach widespread popularity. There is still an ongoing debate over who deserves credit for the snack’s creation, and cooks also still argue about how to best prepare and serve onion rings for the most flavorful results. Some onion rings are even made from an onion paste, as opposed to an onion ring itself!”

