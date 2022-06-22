ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

8 Things You Should Not Buy With Cash

By Ayelet SheffeyMadison Hall
wealthinsidermag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the things that are slowly becoming obsolete in our modern world, cash might be the most surprising. Some businesses are even refusing to take cash at all, preferring electronic payment methods. And there are often advantages to paying with credit. Seattle-area certified financial planner Mindy Crary says...

wealthinsidermag.com

Comments / 1

Related
tippnews.com

Seattle Plumbing Company Commits to Transparency and Customer Peace of Mind

SEATTLE, Wash., June 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Amid stories of plumbing contractors without the proper licensing doing subpar work, or even scamming customers, Trusted Plumbing & Heating in the Seattle area is more committed than ever to transparency, due diligence and customer care. Unlicensed plumbing contractors often take...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Costco sued over alleged chicken mistreatment

SEATTLE — Wholesale behemoth Costco has been sued by animal rights groups over alleged mistreatment of chickens it raised and sold as $4.99 rotisserie-grilled chickens. Legal Impact for Chickens, a “litigation nonprofit dedicated to making factory-farm cruelty a liability,” filed the lawsuit with Animal Law Offices on behalf of two Costco shareholders, Food & Wine reported.
The Suburban Times

Residential property values take another big jump

Pierce County announcement. The latest assessed values for residential and commercial properties throughout Pierce County are in the mail to taxpayers and posted on the Assessor-Treasurer’s website. “Home values in all parts of our County continue to increase dramatically, typically by a startling countywide average of around $80,000 each...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
nypressnews.com

Seattle exodus causes small town WA to invest in new infastructure

As Seattle housing prices continue to skyrocket, many look outside the city for housing options leading to new improvements needed in small towns like Sultan, Wash. faced with a new growing population and the goal of preserving the cities charm. With a bigger population comes improvements to the public infrastructure...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debit Card#Credit Card#Cash For Cars#Vehicles#Money Talks News#Fidelity Investments
elkhornmediagroup.com

License plate fees take a giant jump

OLYMPIA – Starting July 1, Washingtonians planning to buy a new car or motorcycle will pay more for an original license plate. Original license plates are those issued upon initial registration. Fees are per plate. Original plates increase from $10 to $50. Replacement plates increase from $10 to $30.
OLYMPIA, WA
Maria Shimizu Christensen

The Biggest Car Show in the PNW is This Weekend

At 5:30 am on Saturday, June 25th, cars will begin to line up along Greenwood Avenue North in Seattle. And not just any cars, but the coolest and oldest cars around. The iconic Greenwood Car Show doesn’t officially start until 8 am, but it takes a while to get hundreds of cars in place. All of the vehicles, from hot rods to ancient trucks, enter the street on 70th and start driving north. Eventually the parking fills up and then people get to work polishing their vehicles and setting up displays.
KING 5

Summer Night Market in Seattle is June 23

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Pike Place Market is hosting a Summer Night Market on June 23 and organizers just can’t hide their pride. “When you walk up to the market you enter through a rainbow and it’s going to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, shopping, food, drinks and a celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community!” said Madison Bristol, marketing manager with Pike Place Market.
SEATTLE, WA
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Chinese Food Restaurants: 10Best Restaurant Critiques

At 10Best, we’re all the time looking out for Seattle’s greatest eating places, and whereas we recognize locations which have a broad culinary vary, we won’t assist however adore eating places specializing in one particular delicacies. Thanks to its thriving Asian neighborhood, Seattle occurs to be a wonderful metropolis wherein to get pleasure from delectable delicacies from nations starting from China to Vietnam. When we’re within the temper for Chinese meals in Seattle, we head to crowd favourite Din Tai Fung, or we rely on Wild Ginger‘s strong monitor report (and the possibility to listen to reside music after or whereas consuming our meal). You’ll discover these locations – and any of the eating places on our checklist – to be implausible choices for Chinese delicacies; in the event you’re trying to focus your efforts, begin within the bustling International District neighborhood. Other zones that function a wide range of Asian eateries embody Capitol Hill, Fremont, Ballard and the University District, in addition to Bellevue (over on the “Eastside”).
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Two years after the pandemic's start, Washington's food banks still strained

Demand at Seattle-area food banks continues to remain high, two years after the start of the pandemic. “It’s not slowing down at all," said Carmen Smith, executive director at the White Center Food Bank. "Now we’re navigating other things like rising food costs and increases in fuel (costs). And so people are relying on the food bank to be able to stretch their budgets in other ways.”
SEATTLE, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

Where to Pick Your Own Blueberries This Season

For families around the Emerald City, July is all about outdoor concerts, returning summer festivals and splash pads. But for families who love to pick their own berries, it’s also prime blueberry picking season. That’s why we’ve scoped out ten Seattle blueberry picking farms where you can fill your buckets and your freezers with this healthy summer treat. Most feature organic blueberries, and they’ve all got tasty varieties so you can use these blues for baking (or snacking) all summer long. Grab your buckets, and head out with the kids to go blueberry picking soon.
SEATTLE, WA
classiccenter.art

Classic Car Show Puyallup Wa

Classic Car Show Puyallup Wa. Find 47 listings related to classic car show in puyallup on yp.com. 9:30 to 3 unconfirmed, no poc or flyer at. Valentine's day aerial show (18+) valentine's day aerial show (18+) fri, feb 18, 7:00 pm. Drop us a line at [email protected] Always in april portland auto swap:
PUYALLUP, WA
nomadlawyer.org

Kirkland : Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Kirkland , Washington

Kirkland, Washington is a suburb of Seattle and has been fast growing to become a popular place to live. It is located in King County. Kirkland residents enjoy an urban suburban feel, and many of them own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and cafes in Kirkland....
KIRKLAND, WA
publicola.com

Times Columnist Wants Seattle To Have So Many Cops, They’ll Rush Across Town to Arrest IPhone Thieves

Earlier this week, Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat wrote that the Seattle Police Department was recently forced to adopt a new policy to keep track of all the calls they’re no longer able to respond to. “It’s called the ‘Z protocol,'” Westneat claimed. “I don’t know why they picked the letter ‘Z.’ Maybe because it’s the last stop, the end of the road?”
SEATTLE, WA
wine-searcher.com

The Lights Go Out at Chateau Ste. Michelle

Until last year, Chateau Ste. Michelle was to Washington wine as the sun is to the solar system. However, the star is shrinking. On Tuesday, Washington Wine Report's Sean Sullivan broke the news that CSM has put up for sale its 118-acre headquarters in Woodinville, a suburb of Seattle, and plans to move all of its winemaking to eastern Washington immediately.
elitetraveler.com

The 5 Best Restaurants in Seattle

Seattle’s fine-dining venues will provide you with once-in-a-lifetime meals. Although Seattle is best known for its coffee, less than agreeable weather and the futuristic Space Needle, this north-western city is also home to an impressively established restaurant scene. You’ll find that the outdoorsy vibe of the city – not to mention the number of tech companies making a home here – means that Seattle’s fine dining offering is more on the casual side. Don’t be fooled into thinking you can just turn up last minute though – the caliber of Seattle’s best restaurants means reservations are snapped up quickly. Ranging from glamorous throwbacks to intimate and cozy spaces, these are the best places to eat in Seattle according to Elite Traveler.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Another Look at Mossyrock Dam

On Tuesday, The Chronicle toured the Mossyrock Dam with a hydro mechanic and staff from from Tacoma Public Utilities, the owner of the dam and beneficiary of the power it produces. To read more about that, click here or see the Thursday, June 23, edition of The Chronicle. As it...
MOSSYROCK, WA
travelonlinetips.com

Seattle Waterfront Restaurants: 10Best WatersideRestaurant Opinions

Seattle shines for numerous causes, however two of the largest causes to fall in love with this place? The surrounding mountains and the omnipresent water. No doubt about it, every little thing’s higher when carried out on the sting of a glowing lake or beside a tranquil bay. Seattle’s waterways abound and, fortunately, so do its waterside eateries.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy