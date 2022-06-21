Desert Hot Springs will now require council candidates to live in their districts for at least 30 days

Ahead of its first district election in November, Desert Hot Springs will now require city council candidates to live in their districts for at least 30 days before filing nomination papers.

The City Council approved its district boundaries in April , several months after the city received a letter alleging Desert Hot Springs' at-large elections violate the California Voting Rights Act and threatening litigation if it didn't change its election system.

Though the city denied it had violated the CVRA, councilmembers decided to transition to by-district elections to avoid litigation costs.

On Tuesday, councilmembers approved an urgency ordinance that adds candidate residency requirements to the city's municipal code with a 4-0 vote. Councilmember Russell Betts was absent from Tuesday's meeting.

The urgency ordinance requires councilmembers to live in their district for at least 30 days before they file their nomination papers and to live in that district throughout their term.

It also requires mayoral candidates to live in the city for at least 30 days before they file nomination papers and to live in the city throughout their term. The mayor will continue to be selected via at-large elections.

"I just wanted to say this has happened before when we had regular elections," said Councilmember Jan Pye. "So this is not new, except its new because we have districts now."

Candidates must show a document that proves their residency to the city clerk when they file their nomination papers. The city had previously verified residency but will now verify length of residency, according to City Clerk Jerryl Soriano.

Mayor Pro Tem Gary Gardner said the ordinance is important to make sure people running for districts actually live and maintain a residence there.

"That's one of the key pieces of this ordinance is that you must maintain your residency in the district during the term and if you leave during the term, then you forfeit your office," Gardner said.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 8 for two open council seats. Gardner and Pye's terms expire in December, and both have said they plan to run for re-election .

Gardner lives in District 1 and Pye lives in District 3, which means those will be the two districts voting in November.

While the urgency ordinance takes effect immediately, the council also approved a non-urgency ordinance with similar language Tuesday. This is a backup measure, City Attorney Jennifer Mizrahi said.

The non-urgency ordinance will have a second reading on July 5. If approved, it will take effect 30 days later.

Ani Gasparyan covers the western Coachella Valley cities of Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Reach her at ani.gasparyan@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Desert Hot Springs will now require council candidates to live in their districts for at least 30 days