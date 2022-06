MIAMI -- On a Saturday night during the summer, loanDepot park felt like the place to be in South Florida for a matchup between the Mets and Marlins. It was a Bahamian Heritage Celebration for the latest Legacy Saturday, and Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. dyed his hair blue for the occasion, copying the bobblehead giveaway in his likeness. Bahamas Junkanoo Revue Inc., a performance group based in Miami, marched the main concourse, stopping fans eager to pull out their cell phones to capture the colorful and boisterous spectacle.

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO