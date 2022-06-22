ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Chris Stapleton Delays Shows After Testing Positive For COVID-19

By Lars Brandle
 4 days ago

Chris Stapleton has postponed a string of shows following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

As a result, the country star will push back his forthcoming concerts at Salt Lake City, UT and Denver, CO to the following weekend.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows,” he writes in a social post. “We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love and support and can’t wait to see you next week.”

It’s not the first time the novel coronavirus has put a dent in Stapleton’s touring plans. Back in April, the Lexington, KY-raised singer and songwriter postponed a run of dates in Canada, on that occasion due to a positive case within the band and “subsequent exposures.”

Despite the ongoing frustrations with COVID-19 infections, Stapleton has had another fine year.

This August, he’ll be honored with the Academy of Country Music’s spirit award, which recognizes a singer-songwriter “who is continuing the legacy of country music legend Merle Haggard by following his/her own path, crafting great songs, and epitomizing Haggard’s spirit through genuine performances and great storytelling.”

With that nod, Stapleton becomes a 14-time ACM Award-winner.

Also, his “A Concert for Kentucky,” held at University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in April, raised more than $1 million for the Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund.

Stapleton is touring the U.S . in support of his fourth and most recent studio album, Starting Over , which hit No. 1 on the Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart following its release in 2020.

