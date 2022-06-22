ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Former Florida State star receives endorsement to be cover athlete of upcoming NCAA Football Video Game

By Charleston Bowles
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bab9A_0gI7Vq9U00

The Seminoles have had just one former athlete appear on the cover of the popular video game series.

NCAA Football 14, the final installment of the NCAA Football Series under EA Sports, was released on July 9, 2013.

READ MORE: Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count

Roughly ten years later, the franchise is returning to the landscape with plans to release a college football video game in July 2023.

Several athletes and fans commented on social media anticipating who might appear on the cover of the upcoming video game.

Chad Johnson, who played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, tweeted his choice for the cover.

Since it originated in 1993, the NCAA Football Video game series has featured a Florida State player just once. Former quarterback and 2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke appeared on the cover of NCAA Football 02.

Johnson spent four seasons (2001-04) alongside Warrick with the Bengals. The pair combined for 43 receiving touchdowns (Johnson 25, Warrick 18) during their time in Cincinnati.

Before being selected No. 4 overall in the 2001 NFL Draft by the Bengals, Warrick played for former head coach Bobby Bowden and the Seminoles from 1995-99 as a wide receiver and return specialist.

Warrick helped lead Florida State to two consecutive BCS National Championship appearances (1998-99), including capturing the program's second national championship in 1999 against Virginia Tech.

READ MORE: Is Florida or Miami a tougher opponent for the Seminoles in 2022?

After accumulating two touchdowns and 163 yards on six receptions against the Hokies, Warrick was named the 2000 Sugar Bowl Most Valuable Player.

In his final two seasons, Warrick was recognized as a consensus NCAA All-American and was named to the All-ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) First Team in each of those seasons.

During his Florida State career, the Bradenton, Florida, native brought in 32 receiving touchdowns, ranking second on the all-time ACC leaderboard. He also ranks fourth on the all-time ACC career receiving yards list with 3517.

Warrick also received a shoutout from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on June 19. The six-time Pro Bowl receiver tweeted in response to Pro Football Focus (PFF) and tabbed Warrick as the player who made him fall in love with football.

All statistics for this article were collected from Pro Football Reference and Sports Reference College Football .

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles?

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

