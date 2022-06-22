ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners' Ty France: Racks up three hits

 4 days ago

France went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win...

CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Reaches base four times

Raleigh went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Raleigh was on base more than any Mariner, but he wasn't directly involved in any run-scoring plays. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with two home runs and four doubles across his last eight games, solidifying his role as the No. 1 catcher. The 25-year-old is slashing .198/.293/.458 with nine homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles in 44 contests overall, though he's been steadily trending upward since late May.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Home, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson fails to qualify for 100m final at USA Track and Field Championships

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson failed to qualify for the 100m final at the USA Track and Field Championships, marking a major setback in what had been expected to be a major step towards making the world championships in July. Richardson finished fifth in the first round of the Hayward Field meet's 100 meters -- a race won by Tamari Davis -- which was not good enough to advance to the next round of her signature event.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Back in big leagues

Naughton was recalled by the Cardinals on Friday. Naughton has already spent four separate stints on the major-league roster. His numbers haven't necessarily justified a permanent stay, as he owns a 5.40 ERA in 13.1 innings of work, though his 1.8 percent walk rate at least demonstrates strong control. He'll replace Drew VerHagen in the bullpen, who hit the injured list with a shoulder issue Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Late scratch Saturday

Grisham (shoulder) was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup versus the Phillies. After he was originally penciled in as starting in center field, Grisham was removed from the lineup ahead of Saturday's matchup. The team cited shoulder soreness as the reason for his absence. Jose Azocar will draw the start in center field and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Ty France
Slash
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Reaches 20-homer mark

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Padres. Schwarber's power-packed June continued Thursday as he went yard for the second game in a row and the ninth time in 21 contests this month. The left fielder's blast gave the Phillies a lead they wouldn't surrender. He's up to an .842 OPS despite a .218 batting average with 20 homers, 41 RBI, 50 runs scored, three stolen bases and 11 doubles in 69 contests this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup

Lopez will sit Friday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lopez finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. All three absences, including Friday's game against Cole Irvin, have come against lefties, so it looks like he may be slipping into the strong side of a platoon. Whit Merrifield will be the second baseman Friday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said he's optimistic that Crawford will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible for reinstatement July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is sidelined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Stefen Romero: Designated for assignment

Romero was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. Romero's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday, but he didn't appear in any games during his brief stint in the majors. He's slashed .270/.337/.461 with three homers, 21 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base over 24 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, and it's likely that he'll return there if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Not starting Saturday

Trammell isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels. Trammell started in the last four games and went 5-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base during that time. Justin Upton is shifting to right field while Luis Torrens serves as the designated hitter Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS San Francisco

Reds thump Giants 10-3

SAN FRANCISCO -- Tyler Mahle pitched into the seventh inning for his first victory in more than a month, and the Cincinnati Reds routed the San Francisco Giants 10-3 on Sunday.Nick Senzel singled three times to pace Cincinnati on a day when every Reds starter had at least one hit and seven drove in one run or more.Joey Votto hit an RBI double as part of the Reds' seven-run third inning, helping Cincinnati take two of three from San Francisco after dropping seven in a row.Mahle (3-6) had seven strikeouts and allowed three runs and four hits in 6 2/3...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
France
Seattle Mariners
MLB
Sports
Baseball
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Launches another homer

Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Rodriguez is now 7-for-21 (.333) with three homers, five RBI and eight runs scored in his last five games. He went yard off Angels starter Patrick Sandoval in the first inning Saturday. Rodriguez has maintained a .270 batting average with a .782 OPS, 11 long balls, 35 RBI, 38 runs scored and 19 stolen bases across 300 plate appearances. The 21-year-old should remain a solid fantasy outfielder while typically hitting somewhere between first and third in the order and contributing across all of the standard roto categories.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Designated for assignment

Lagares was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday. Lagares posted a .183/.210/.250 slash line in 20 games since being added to the Angels' big-league roster in late May, and the team finally decided to move on. Monte Harrison had his contract selected in a corresponding move and will step in as the No. 4 outfielder.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not in Friday's lineup

Hayes (shoulder) isn't starting Friday against the Rays. Hayes sustained a shoulder injury during Thursday's win over the Cubs but isn't believed to be dealing with a significant issue. Hoy Park is starting at third base and batting ninth Friday, while Hayes should be considered day-to-day for now.
PITTSBURGH, PA

