Seattle, WA

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Goes yard in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Trammell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 8-2 win...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Seattle, WA
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
CBS Sports

Bryce Harper injury update: Phillies star suffers fractured left thumb on hit by pitch vs. Padres

Philadelphia Phillies slugger and reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper suffered a fractured left thumb Saturday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park (GameTracker). Harper took a 97-mph Blake Snell fastball to the hand and exited the game immediately. The Phillies announced the fracture soon thereafter and say Harper will undergo additional tests in the coming days. They did not provide a timetable for his recovery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Avalanche vs. Lightning odds, prediction: 2022 Stanley Cup Final picks, Game 6 bets from expert on 137-73 run

The Colorado Avalanche hope to finish their 21-year title drought on Sunday night when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup twice, in 1995-96 and 2000-01, and they entered Friday's Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to close it out at home. The Lightning had other ideas and pulled off a 3-2 victory to send it back to Amalie Arena.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
HOUSTON, TX
Taylor Trammell
Slash
CBS Sports

Astros' Dillon Thomas: Designated for assignment

Thomas was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Thomas appeared in one game for the Angels in mid-June before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Astros, but he didn't last long with his new team before being placed on waivers again. Whether or not there will be any interest this time around in a 29-year-old with just five career MLB games under his belt remains to be seen.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Reaches base four times

Raleigh went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Angels. Raleigh was on base more than any Mariner, but he wasn't directly involved in any run-scoring plays. He's gone 8-for-24 (.333) with two home runs and four doubles across his last eight games, solidifying his role as the No. 1 catcher. The 25-year-old is slashing .198/.293/.458 with nine homers, 19 RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles in 44 contests overall, though he's been steadily trending upward since late May.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Back in big leagues

Naughton was recalled by the Cardinals on Friday. Naughton has already spent four separate stints on the major-league roster. His numbers haven't necessarily justified a permanent stay, as he owns a 5.40 ERA in 13.1 innings of work, though his 1.8 percent walk rate at least demonstrates strong control. He'll replace Drew VerHagen in the bullpen, who hit the injured list with a shoulder issue Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Late scratch Saturday

Grisham (shoulder) was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup versus the Phillies. After he was originally penciled in as starting in center field, Grisham was removed from the lineup ahead of Saturday's matchup. The team cited shoulder soreness as the reason for his absence. Jose Azocar will draw the start in center field and bat ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Reaches 20-homer mark

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Padres. Schwarber's power-packed June continued Thursday as he went yard for the second game in a row and the ninth time in 21 contests this month. The left fielder's blast gave the Phillies a lead they wouldn't surrender. He's up to an .842 OPS despite a .218 batting average with 20 homers, 41 RBI, 50 runs scored, three stolen bases and 11 doubles in 69 contests this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Seattle Mariners
MLB
Baseball
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup

Lopez will sit Friday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lopez finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. All three absences, including Friday's game against Cole Irvin, have come against lefties, so it looks like he may be slipping into the strong side of a platoon. Whit Merrifield will be the second baseman Friday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Moves to injured list

The Giants placed Crawford on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left knee inflammation. Crawford was out of Saturday's lineup but appeared to be past the knee injury after returning from a two-game absence Friday, but it appears he was never fully healthy. According to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, manager Gabe Kapler said he's optimistic that Crawford will be ready to return from the IL when first eligible for reinstatement July 5. Thairo Estrada and Donovan Walton should see playing time at shortstop while Crawford is sidelined.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Gone cold at dish

Siri went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday against the Yankees. Siri has just three hits across 33 at-bats in June, but he has still managed to split starts with Chas McCormick in center field. Both could be in jeopardy of losing playing time to either Jake Meyers (shoulder), who is scheduled to be activated from the injured list in the near future, or Mauricio Dubon once he's no longer needed in the infield. Siri has provided three home runs and six stolen bases across 141 plate appearances, but he has struck out 31.9 percent of the time and has maintained just a .185 batting average.
HOUSTON, TX

