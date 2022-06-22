'We've got hope': ULM football coach Terry Bowden begins the Warhawk Roadshow in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT– It's no secret the Warhawks are in a rebuilding phase. Louisiana-Monroe football coach Terry Bowden emphasized they're on track for future success to shine on the ULM program.

Bowden, along with University President Dr. Ron Berry and Athletic Director Scott McDonald, took on the Shreveport area, riling up alumni and prospective students about the future of ULM football on Tuesday.

"We've got hope, but what it's going to take, I think, is us" Former ULM wide receiver and 1984 alumnus, Anthony “Tag” Rome said.

The Warhawk Roadshow is a way for various communities, with an emphasis on alumni, to engage with university administration and football coaches prior to the beginning of the season.

The first stop was in Shreveport with six more stops including Dallas, Houston and Baton Rouge.

"There's no report card on Saturday," Bowden said. "A lot of things to do, places to go, money to raise, boosters to talk to, palms to shake, babies to hold; but don't have to win on Saturday."

With new additions to the Sun Belt conference, Bowden said it only makes the conference more competitive. As coaches continue to learn how to navigate the transfer portal and new NIL deals around the country, Bowden said they need to learn how to handle those things better than the competition.

Berry said with Bowden taking over the football program and leading the Warhawks to a 4-8 record after an 0-10 2020 season, athletics and fundraising skyrocketed for the University.

"We raised more money for athletics than we have in the last 10 years," Berry said. "It's probably more than that, but we just stopped counting at 10. There's a lot of excitement around what's going on."

With the pressure of continuing to elevate the Louisiana-Monroe football program, Bowden said the summer workouts and camps have continued to provide sights on potential playmakers come the fall.

Different from last year, Bowden said the Warhawks have a good chunk of returning starters and they complete every day for a starting position in the season opener at Texas.

"I'm thankful to be at ULM and I think I'm part of a great time that's going on," Bowden said."... Make sure you come back and be a part of that."

