ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

'We've got hope': ULM football coach Terry Bowden begins the Warhawk Roadshow in Shreveport

By Emely Hernandez, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c7f0P_0gI7Umu100

SHREVEPORT– It's no secret the Warhawks are in a rebuilding phase. Louisiana-Monroe football coach Terry Bowden emphasized they're on track for future success to shine on the ULM program.

Bowden, along with University President Dr. Ron Berry and Athletic Director Scott McDonald, took on the Shreveport area, riling up alumni and prospective students about the future of ULM football on Tuesday.

"We've got hope, but what it's going to take, I think, is us" Former ULM wide receiver and 1984 alumnus, Anthony “Tag” Rome said.

The Warhawk Roadshow is a way for various communities, with an emphasis on alumni, to engage with university administration and football coaches prior to the beginning of the season.

The first stop was in Shreveport with six more stops including Dallas, Houston and Baton Rouge.

"There's no report card on Saturday," Bowden said. "A lot of things to do, places to go, money to raise, boosters to talk to, palms to shake, babies to hold; but don't have to win on Saturday."

2022 SEASON: ULM football schedule 2022: Kickoff times announced for first three games of the season

WARHAWK BASKETBALL: What ULM basketball coach Keith Richard said about five transfers for 2022-23 season

With new additions to the Sun Belt conference, Bowden said it only makes the conference more competitive. As coaches continue to learn how to navigate the transfer portal and new NIL deals around the country, Bowden said they need to learn how to handle those things better than the competition.

Berry said  with Bowden taking over the football program and leading the Warhawks to a 4-8 record after an 0-10 2020 season, athletics and fundraising skyrocketed for the University.

"We raised more money for athletics than we have in the last 10 years," Berry said. "It's probably more than that, but we just stopped counting at 10. There's a lot of excitement around what's going on."

With the pressure of continuing to elevate the Louisiana-Monroe football program, Bowden said the summer workouts and camps have continued to provide sights on potential playmakers come the fall.

Different from last year, Bowden said the Warhawks have a good chunk of returning starters and they complete every day for a starting position in the season opener at Texas.

"I'm thankful to be at ULM and I think I'm part of a great time that's going on," Bowden said."... Make sure you come back and be a part of that."

Emely Hernandez covers University of Louisiana-Monroe athletics and high school sports. Email her at ehernandez@thenewsstar.com and follow her on Twitter @emhernandeznews .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: 'We've got hope': ULM football coach Terry Bowden begins the Warhawk Roadshow in Shreveport

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Evangel football stars return home for Centenary youth football camp

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – There’s nothing like playing football with a couple of NFL stars and a Division I quarterback. That was the case at Centenary’s Mayo Field as former Evangel Eagle and current Los Angeles Charger, Jerry Tillery, teamed up with his former high school coach and current leader of Centenary football, Byron Dawson.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Marshal Charlie Caldwell's procession arriving today in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The police escort of the body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Sr. is expected to arrive at Interstate 49 and state Highway 175 in DeSoto Parish around 5 p.m. From there, the procession is scheduled to arrive around 5:45 p.m. in Shreveport, heading to Heavenly Gates...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Sports
City
Shreveport, LA
Monroe, LA
College Sports
Monroe, LA
Sports
Shreveport, LA
College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
Monroe, LA
Football
Shreveport, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Monroe, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KTAL

Search continues for missing Shreveport woman Savannah Hale

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search continues for a 22-year-old Savannah Hale, missing now for almost two months, and her family is not giving up. “I know my sister. We’re best friends. Like we’ve been close forever, our who lives and she wouldn’t just pick up and leave,” said Savannah’s older sister, Kirsten Hale.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bowden
KPEL 96.5

Did You Know About Elvis’ 1955 Caddo Parish Arrest?

The Shreveport - Bossier area is steeped in incredible music history. If you look at the past guests at places like the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and Hirsch Coliseum, it's clear that what happened here had an effect on music worldwide. In fact, one of the most important figures in rock...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulm#Roadshow#Warhawk#Athletics#American Football#College Football#University
96.5 KVKI

Want Trejo’s on Mansfield Before They Close? Go Now

There Have Been Multiple Rumors That Chick-fil-A is Bringing a Location to South Shreveport. I first saw a Facebook post claiming that we would soon be seeing construction start for a new Chick-fil-A location. However, there weren't many facts to back up the rumors. Keel News spoke with the Metropolitan Planning Commission Executive Director Alan Clarke, in February 2022 and he confirmed that there is a Chick-fil-A in the works on Mansfield Road in Shreveport.
MANSFIELD, LA
KTAL

James Burton calls Elvis biopic “Fantastic”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The highly anticipated Elvis Presley biopic hit theaters on Friday. Iconic guitarist and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer James Burton, who was by The King’s side for nearly a decade, shared the emotions he felt seeing his memories depicted on the big screen.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 dead, 1 injured in Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Natchitoches Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting that left two men dead and another injured. At the scene, they found Marquis Evans, 21, (of Natchitoches) Daniel Williams, 23 (of Creston) and another man suffering from gunshot wounds. Evans was...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
KTBS

Jumper from the Texas St. Bridge found dead in Red River

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police say the body of a woman has been recovered from the Red River Friday morning. Witnesses reported seeing the woman jump from the Texas Street bridge. The Bossier City Fire Department put a boat in the water and found the woman's body a...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Jail Inmate Dies After Beating in the Lockup

Shreveport city jail inmate has died after he was reportedly beaten by a fellow inmate while in the lockup. The elderly male prisoner died Monday, June 20th at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. 72-year-old Bobbie Young died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner, where he had been taken with head injuries back...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Pines Road Area Shooting Leaves One Dead

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting at a local gas station that has left 1 person dead. At 11:33 p.m. on Saturday (6/25/22) a call came in from the corner of West 70th Street and Bumcombe Road, which is located in the Pines Road area. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found one person was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was found sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

2 injured early Friday in Shreveport I-20 W crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash in the Western Hills neighborhood Friday morning is under investigation. Police and emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of I-20 W and Pines Rd just before 4:00 a.m. A white van overturned on I-20 and the right lane was closed while crews worked on the scene. All lanes have now been reopened.
SHREVEPORT, LA
The News-Star

The News-Star

1K+
Followers
861
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy