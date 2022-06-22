Watch: Passengers Flee Burning Jet After Landing at Miami Airport

Bam Margera has gone missing from his rehab facility for the second time this month. Police told TMZ that the star of former MTV show “Jackass” was last seen on Saturday evening in Deerfield Beach, Florida, after leaving his facility without authorization. Authorities are currently looking for Margera, who was checked into rehab for suspected drug or alcohol abuse. The search for the 42-year-old actor is not new, however, as he fled from his court-mandated rehab center two weeks ago, reportedly telling a manager that he was going to check himself into a different facility because he was dissatisfied with the accommodations. Yet police found him days later not at another rehab center, but a hotel bar; they brought him back to his original facility.

