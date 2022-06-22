ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Watch: Passengers Flee Burning Jet After Landing at Miami Airport

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A rough landing at Miami International Airport on Tuesday afternoon left an airplane on fire and three people hospitalized, an airport spokesperson said in a statement. Taking off from the Dominican...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport

Officials arrived in Miami Wednesday to investigate a passenger jet that caught fire as it touched down at the US city's international airport, forcing more than 100 people to flee the burning and mangled aircraft. Three people were hospitalized after the crash of Red Air Flight 203 late Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade fire officials, but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported among those on board.
MIAMI, FL
People

Plane Makes Emergency Crash Landing in Miami, Leaving 3 Injured

Three people were injured after an airplane arriving from the Dominican Republic caught on fire upon landing at Miami International Airport Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The airport shared the news on Twitter Tuesday writing that "Red Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose...
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

Fiery crash landing at Miami airport captured on video

A passenger jet crash-landed at Miami International Airport Tuesday, causing a fire and prompting three people to seek medical attention for minor injuries, officials said. The Red Air flight from the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo, caught fire while landing, which was captured on video. It had 126 people on board,...
MIAMI, FL
People

Passengers Recount Scary Moments From Plane's Hard Landing and Fire in Miami: 'Thought I Was Going to Die'

Passengers on a flight from the Dominican Republic to Miami were shaken up Tuesday when their plane made a hard landing and caught fire. Preliminary information shows the landing gear of RedAir Flight 203 "collapsed" upon the plane's arrival at Miami International Airport around 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) obtained by PEOPLE.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Three hospitalized after plane crashes at MIA and catches fire

Three people have been hospitalized after a plane's landing gear caught on fire while arriving at Miami International Airport. The plane flew into MIA from the Dominican Republic at around 5:30 p.m. There were 126 passengers on board. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they were all accounted for. Aviation expert weighs...
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Vanishes From Court-Mandated Rehab for Second Time

Bam Margera has gone missing from his rehab facility for the second time this month. Police told TMZ that the star of former MTV show “Jackass” was last seen on Saturday evening in Deerfield Beach, Florida, after leaving his facility without authorization. Authorities are currently looking for Margera, who was checked into rehab for suspected drug or alcohol abuse. The search for the 42-year-old actor is not new, however, as he fled from his court-mandated rehab center two weeks ago, reportedly telling a manager that he was going to check himself into a different facility because he was dissatisfied with the accommodations. Yet police found him days later not at another rehab center, but a hotel bar; they brought him back to his original facility.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy