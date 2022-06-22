ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Michael J. Fox, Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren, Peter Weir to Receive Honorary Oscars at Governors Awards

By BreAnna Bell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral stars will be honored by the Academy at this year's Governors Awards. Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Euzhan Palcy, and Peter Weir will receive honorary Oscars at the Nov. 19 ceremony in Los Angeles, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday. Each was chosen by...

