Goleta, CA

Goleta City Council votes 4-1 to put one cent sales tax measure on November 8, 2022 ballot

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
GOLETA, Calif.-Goleta City Council members voted 4-1 to place a one cent sales tax measure on the November 8, 2022 ballot.

If approved by voters the sales tax could begin in January 2024.

It would create general sales tax revenue that could raise an estimated $10 million.

The money could be used for city priorities including making repairs to city streets and aging infrastructure.

Goleta City Council Member Roger Aceves was the lone no vote.

The council agreed to allow him to write the rebuttal.

Aceves said his reason for opposing the measure that will allow voters to decide is the current economic climate.

Goleta's current sales tax rate is 7.75 percent.

A yes vote on the Sales and Transaction Use Tax measure would add one cent per dollar spent.

Voters will also have a say on other issues.

The Goleta City Council approved putting two city council seats on the ballot during Goleta's first By-District Election.

The council also voted to put a flavored tobacco ban ordinance on the ballot.

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

