ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Grimes wins award for ‘Funny Girl’

By JIMMY TOMLIN ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT — Jared Grimes continues to dance on air this month, following up his first Tony Award nomination with a prestigious Chita Rivera Award.

Grimes, who grew up in High Point, received the award for Outstanding Male Dancer In A Broadway Show for his portrayal of vaudeville dancer and choreographer Eddie Ryan in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” He tied for the award with Myles Frost, who won for his portrayal of Michael Jackson in “MJ the Musical.”

The awards were presented Monday evening at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

The other nominees in Grimes’ category were Sidney Dupont and A.J. Shively, both for “Paradise Square,” Hugh Jackman for “The Music Man” and Tony Yazbeck for “Flying Over Sunset.”

The win caps what has been a remarkable six weeks for Grimes, 38, a 2001 graduate of Southwest Guilford High School. Awards are nothing new to the popular performer, who is recognized as one of the dance world’s most talented tap dancers, but since early May he has received a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor In A Musical, attended the Tonys at Radio City Music Hall (though he didn’t win), and now adds a Chita Rivera Award to his trophy case.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards — which are named for the legendary star of numerous Broadway musicals — is to promote and recognize dance and choreographic excellence on Broadway, off-Broadway and in film. Previous winners have included such luminaries as Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey, Tommy Tune and Kenny Ortega.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High Point, NC
Entertainment
City
Broadway, NC
City
High Point, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Ortega
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Joel Grey
Person
Tommy Tune
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
Eddie Ryan
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
245
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy