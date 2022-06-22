Grimes wins award for ‘Funny Girl’

HIGH POINT — Jared Grimes continues to dance on air this month, following up his first Tony Award nomination with a prestigious Chita Rivera Award.

Grimes, who grew up in High Point, received the award for Outstanding Male Dancer In A Broadway Show for his portrayal of vaudeville dancer and choreographer Eddie Ryan in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl.” He tied for the award with Myles Frost, who won for his portrayal of Michael Jackson in “MJ the Musical.”

The awards were presented Monday evening at the Skirball Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

The other nominees in Grimes’ category were Sidney Dupont and A.J. Shively, both for “Paradise Square,” Hugh Jackman for “The Music Man” and Tony Yazbeck for “Flying Over Sunset.”

The win caps what has been a remarkable six weeks for Grimes, 38, a 2001 graduate of Southwest Guilford High School. Awards are nothing new to the popular performer, who is recognized as one of the dance world’s most talented tap dancers, but since early May he has received a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor In A Musical, attended the Tonys at Radio City Music Hall (though he didn’t win), and now adds a Chita Rivera Award to his trophy case.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards — which are named for the legendary star of numerous Broadway musicals — is to promote and recognize dance and choreographic excellence on Broadway, off-Broadway and in film. Previous winners have included such luminaries as Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey, Tommy Tune and Kenny Ortega.