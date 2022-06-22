Coeur d'Alene City Council votes in favor of replacing half-Ironman event with full triathlon in 2023

It might be because of the interest rates. It might be because of the inventory. It might even be because of “Top Gun: Maverick.”. OK, home prices in North Idaho have nothing to do with a smash-hit Tom Cruise blockbuster. The other things, however, factor into the area’s recent rush on price reductions.
As phosphorus and lead levels in Coeur d’Alene Lake increase at a quicker pace, Idaho Gov. Brad Little is directing millions of dollars to research and efforts that will inform decisions about the health of the lake and surrounding communities.
The post As phosphorus levels rise in Coeur d’Alene Lake, new plan invests $20M for water quality efforts appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
SPOKANE, Wash. — You should expect some delays on I-90 heading Eastbound in west Spokane County. There was a collision that took place near the Salnave interchange at milepost 264. The collision is blocking both lanes of EB I-90 near the interchange. The Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, which sparked outrage amongst many Americans, including hundreds in Spokane. A “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest was held in front of the Foley Federal Courthouse, with several speakers expressing their frustrations over the abortion ban.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County dentist Sandy Montano has been suspended by the Dental Quality Assurance Commission for violating multiple sanitation and infection control requirements. According to a press release from the Washingon State Department of Health, an investigator attempted to conduct an infection control inspection at Montano's...
(The Center Square) - Spokane County has selected N.A. Degerstrom, Inc., as the lead contractor for a $2.8 million bridge replacement project. Commissioners Al French, Mary Kuney and Josh Kerns chose Degerstrom after advertising for a contractor in early May. Bidding for the project was open for four weeks. Degerstrom...
Bonner County commissioners voted unanimously June 21 to declare a local disaster emergency regarding possible flooding, effectively extending no wake zones on all county waterways to 500 feet. The emergency stems from snow melt, warming temperatures and rain leading to “forecasted flooding” posing a “threat to life and property” in...
Power outages in the Post Falls and Hayden Lake area are currently affecting 700 customers, Avista has reported. Residents near Poleline Avenue and Idaho Street reported hearing an explosion early in the afternoon. Many sites should have power restored by 7:30 p.m. For updates and to report an outage, contact...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The arrival of summer means even more people will be hiking Tubbs Hill and on Tuesday, one of them was hurt. An older person was reportedly injured in a fall on Tubbs Hill about 11:45 a.m., as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Everyone feels that anxiety when they watch the numbers go up while pumping gas. President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for 90 days. Biden is also asking state leaders to suspend their gas taxes, too. Gas is currently around $5.02...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — About 50 families have requested refunds for the controversial yearbook released by Canfield Middle School earlier this month. "Checks are being processed now and will be in the mail soon," said Libbi Barrett, assistant superintendent of secondary and curriculum for the Coeur d'Alene School District.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police say John Reigh Hoff killed a young girl more than 60 years ago, and now Hoff's daughter is working with that girl's family to make sure she is never forgotten. The disappearance and death of Candy Rogers was the oldest cold case in the state...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department rescued a man on the Spokane River. Crews reported to a water rescue mission on East Upriver Drive near Arbor Crest Wine Cellars. A man was kayaking and lost his paddle. After losing his paddle, he managed to scramble up on...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews have shut down Sprague Avenue at Freya Street for a reported hazmat situation at the Haskins Steel building. Crews say vapor is leaking from the building. People inside the building have been evacuated, and people in the area north to the railroad tracks and south to...
Atlas Elementary School Principal Heather Somers has been named the Coeur d'Alene School District's new director of federal programs and assessments. She will transition to the district office Friday after 11 years as a principal and assistant principal in Coeur d'Alene. Somers will inaugurate the new merged position, which was...
COEUR d’ALENE — Jennifer Smock said she and her team at Windermere/Coeur d’Alene Realty are often asked the same questions these days:. While she said she can’t answer those questions with absolute certainty, she did offer this:. “We're not going to see values plummet,” she said....
If you're looking for something to do this summer while discovering a hidden gem of Idaho, then it's time to drive to Coeur d'Alene. There's a restaurant that serves barbecue but is the oldest in the state. The Snake Pit has served great food and a unique indoor atmosphere for over 130 years.
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. arrests of 31 members of a white nationalist group for conspiracy to riot at a gay pride event in Coeur d’Alene is the type of thing that federal prosecutors should look into — and likely are examining.
Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 8 a.m. on Monday north of Priest River. A 72-year-old male, from Newport, Washington, was northbound in a 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup, with a male passenger, on Highway 57, when he drove into the northbound ditch. The driver...
Comments / 0