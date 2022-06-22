Call Chris Nosari today!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you 62 and above? High gas and food prices have you worried?. A reverse mortgage might...

www.ktlo.com

KTLO

18 MH business licenses issued in May

The city of Mountain Home issued 18 business licenses in May. – Chad Mooney for Mountain Mystery Escapes LLC., an escape room and entertainment business located at 419 South Main Street;. – Daniel Scallorn for Platinum Entertainment LLC., an internet lounging business located at 1310 East Side Center Court;. –...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Boil orders issued for Gainesville, Salesville and system in Izard County; lifted in Gassville, Calico Rock

Three boil orders have been issued for three area water systems and lifted for two other systems. A boil order was issued Thursday for some water customers in Gainesville due to a main break. The order is for those on the east side of town, from South U.S. Highway 160 starting at the Church of Christ going West to town. The area includes Hillsprings Drive, Turner Street, Cozy Home Lane, Plentywood Lane, and Am-Sam Drive.
SALESVILLE, AR
Mountain Home, AR
KTLO

Winning number announced for ‘Jewels for You’ pendant

Prior to the Red, White and Blue fireworks being shot Saturday evening, the winning number for the Carter’s Jewel Chest “Jewels for You” pendant was announced on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. The winning number is 198277. The winner will have until noon Friday to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
onlyinark.com

Crooked Gate Café in Leslie

While culinary gems like L’Attitude Bistro in Clinton, Coursey’s in St Joe, and Eat’Italian in Greenbier are sprinkled up and down the scenic Highway 65 drive, when it comes to towns, there might not be a more interesting food haven than Leslie. Longtime Leslie favorite Serenity Farm Bread has been one of the most sought-after bakeries in the state for years, and you already know how I feel about the strawberry pie at Skylark Café. Well, it is time to add another spot to the Leslie to-do list—Crooked Gate Café at 408 Main Street.
LESLIE, AR
KTLO

Fulton County to participate in rural traffic safety program

A new program launched by Arkansas traffic officials is being held in a portion of North Central Arkansas. Fulton County is one of five counties participating in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Program to help increase road safety in more rural parts of the state. The program will run...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Billie Ruth Larson, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)

Billie Ruth Larson, 81, died peacefully in the arms of her husband on June 22, 2022, at their home (her childhood home) in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Billie was born on February 7, 1941, in Elizabeth, Arkansas to Stella & Floyd Deatherage. She graduated from Mountain Home High School and continued her education and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Arkansas Tech University. Billie then worked and retired from the Mountain Home School District where she taught 4th grade for 31 years. After retiring Billie and her husband traveled extensively to many places, but her heart was always in Arkansas. In 2020 Billie was inducted into the Mountain Home Education Foundation Hall of Honor.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Bull Shoals boater finds out hard way about Zebra Mussels

A Bull Shoals boater recently found out the hard way launching your boat in a different body of water may not be as easy as it seems. The person was ticketed when Zebra Mussels were discovered attached to the houseboat they were trying to launch into Table Rock Lake. The...
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

Despite lake levels dropping, some campgrounds remain closed

Even with the levels dropping, several Corps of Engineers campgrounds on Norfork and Bull Shoals lakes still have campsites closed due to high water. According to Chief Ranger Dylan Edwards, who is in charge of both Norfork and Bull Shoals lakes, 376 of the 776 campsites have been closed due to flooding or high water. Edwards says while many of the sites are not under water, campsites had to be closed due to electrical concerns. Electrical lines feeding those campsites were under water and the electricity had to be shut-off.
NORFORK, AR
KTLO

Chamber director discusses of Red, White and Blue Festival

The annual Red, White and Blue Festival begins its two-day run in Mountain Home Friday night. All of the activities will take place on the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home campus. Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce Director Dani Pugsley joined Brad Haworth during the news at 7 Friday morning to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
moderncampground.com

Campgrounds on Norfork, Bull Shoals Lakes Remain Closed

Despite water levels receding, 376 out of the 776 campsites on Norfork Lake and Bull Shoals Lake (Arkansas) will remain closed, Chief Ranger Dylan Edwards told a local radio station. The campsites have been closed due to flooding or high water. While many of the sites are not underwater, campsites...
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

Get an extra chance at an elk hunting permit at Buffalo River Festival this weekend

JASPER - If you didn’t get a chance to apply for one of Arkansas’s public land elk permits in May, you still have a chance to get one of the onsite permits that will be drawn with the others at this year’s Buffalo River Elk Festival in Jasper on Friday and Saturday.Registration for the onsite Elk Permit drawing will be in the Ozark Rental office next to the Ozark Cafe at 109 Court Street in Jasper. Registration for these permits is open 1-4 Friday and 9-4 Saturday.
JASPER, AR
KTLO

Bonnie W. Fisher, 93, Bull Shoals (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 93-year-old Bonnie W. Fisher of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Bonnie W. Fisher died Thursday at Flippo’s Carefree Living.
BULL SHOALS, AR
KTLO

Several county positions decided in Tuesday runoff

Several area county positions were decided after Tuesday’s primary runoff election in Arkansas. All but one winner will go into the general election unopposed. Izard County Judge Eric Smith will keep his position for another term after beating challenger Paul Womack in the Republican primary. Smith came away with 52% of the votes, and Womack had 48%.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Lockeroom pulls off sweep at North Central Arkansas

The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team went to Brockwell on Saturday and pulled off another sweep over North Central Arkansas. After North Central Arkansas scored three runs in the seventh inning to send the first game to an extra inning, the Lockeroom scored seven unanswered runs in the eighth to get the 15-8 win. Carter Graves picked up the victory on the mound. Ike Barrow had a double, a triple and three RBIs.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Lockeroom sweeps home doubleheader over North Central Arkansas

The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team had a successful day at Cooper Park. The Lockeroom was able to sweep a Friday doubleheader over North Central Arkansas at Lester White Field. Mountain Home took the first game 9-0. Reed Ellison was the winning pitcher. Offensively, Ellison and Wyatt Goodman...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

