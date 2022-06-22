Call Chris Nosari today!

Billie Ruth Larson, 81, died peacefully in the arms of her husband on June 22, 2022, at their home (her childhood home) in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Billie was born on February 7, 1941, in Elizabeth, Arkansas to Stella & Floyd Deatherage. She graduated from Mountain Home High School and continued her education and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Arkansas Tech University. Billie then worked and retired from the Mountain Home School District where she taught 4th grade for 31 years. After retiring Billie and her husband traveled extensively to many places, but her heart was always in Arkansas. In 2020 Billie was inducted into the Mountain Home Education Foundation Hall of Honor.
