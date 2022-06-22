EDC working with several companies

The Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. has a big caseload this summer.

Brittaney Johnson, president of the EDC, said Tuesday that she’s working with 17 projects that combine for more than $4 billion in potential investments and would create a total of 4,000 jobs between them.

Nothing is close to happening, she said.

Two of the projects each would create 1,000 jobs.

And a couple of others would create around 500 jobs.

Johnson said the larger projects haven’t started narrowing their focus yet, and several cities are still in play.

A year ago, she said, she was dealing with 15 projects that had $3 billion to invest that would create 3,000 jobs.

Some still haven’t made a decision, and some went elsewhere.

Johnson said the 17 projects this year represent “diverse market sectors — food processing, electric vehicle supplier, energy, metals, high-tech manufacturing, paper and fabrication.”

Three are expansion projects that existing Daviess County companies are considering, she said.

“We’re seeing more heavy capital intensive projects this year” because of the cost of tech equipment, she said. “As we continue to assist companies, by recruiting new businesses and helping existing businesses expand, one of the most important components is having property available.

“We are continuing to add to and strengthen our land inventory, identifying viable sites to develop, working with the property owners to complete due diligence and ultimately optioning and marketing the sites.”

184 acres availableJohnson said the EDC recently optioned 184 acres at 4000 West Parrish Ave.

That’s farmland on the north side of the street across from Owensboro RV near the roundabout.

That’s where Green River Spirits wanted to build six 20,000-square-foot rickhouses — warehouses for bourbon — in 2019.

They couldn’t get zoning approval, and the rickhouses went to Ohio County.

Johnson said the property wasn’t optioned with any particular company in mind.

It’s available for $35,000 an acre and is 1.1 miles from the airport.

“It’s a good location,” Johnson said. “We’ve submitted it to a couple of companies.”

Daviess County has a shortage of good land for development that isn’t in a floodplain.

In February, Johnson said, “We’re having conversations with several property owners in the county for about 880 acres. We’re waiting on environmental studies and considering taking an option on the property.”

The largest tract, she said, was 300 acres.

Johnson said she regularly talks with economic development officials in Louisville, Lexington, northern Kentucky and Bowling Green.

All are noticing that fewer companies are making final decisions on projects in the past couple of months, she said.

Johnson said that might be related to uncertainty about the economy.

She said four project managers from the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet were in Owensboro on Monday, looking at sites available.

