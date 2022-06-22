ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

YMCA board approves adding senior center

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LqBlM_0gI7NsdG00

The board of the Owensboro Family YMCA has voted to move forward with plans to expand the its facility on Kentucky Parkway, creating space for a new city senior center.

But the plan also needs the approval of the Senior Center of Owensboro-Daviess County board members. The senior center’s director said Tuesday that the board is still studying the proposal and will likely make a decision at a special meeting next month.

The city and county would put funds toward the proposal, but the organizations would also have to raise funds, officials said last week. The expanded YMCA would have separate space for seniors and for programs such as Meals on Wheels that are currently housed at the senior center on Second Street.

Both the Y and senior center would have some shared space they could use, officials said previously.

City and county officials have expressed a desire to replace the current senior center, which they have said is in poor condition. The county has $2 million in its 2022-23 budget for the project, and city officials said they would come up with funds to assist.

Becky Barnhart, the senior center’s director, said board members looked over the proposal for the first time Monday, at the board’s regular June meeting.

“That was the first time the board had seen the drawings and schematics,” Barnhart said.

Tuesday morning, both boards met to discuss the issue. The senior center board was not able, or ready, to vote, Barnhart said.

“We didn’t have a full quorum for a vote,” she said. “We also do need more time (to) get a little more information on the particulars of the partnership and collaboration.”

Family YMCA CEO John Alexander said Tuesday’s meeting was “a good showing of information” about the proposal.

More from this section

“Our board took action to move forward,” he said. “They wanted more time to consider, but I understand that. At some point, a decision needs to be made.”

Barnhart said the senior center board has a special-called meeting set for July 6 “to make a final decision and vote on today’s presentation.”

YMCA board members are considering holding a forum to present the project to the public, Alexander said. A date for the forum hasn’t been set.

Barnhart said the plan is still new to senior center users she has spoken to, and opinions have been varied.

“Up to this point, we haven’t shared much (about) what’s going on with the YMCA,” she said. “The seniors have questions. They would like more information.

“Some are opposed to it, some see the potential, and some don’t want to share space with kids and teens.”

Barnhart said she is working to gather the view of seniors, to make sure they have input into the proposal.

“The seniors have been promised a new senior center for many years,” she said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spencercountyonline.com

Photo Gallery: Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce honors dedicated individuals/businesses

Thursday June 16th saw the annual luncheon hosted by the Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce commence without a hitch!. Featuring a visit from Governor Eric Holcomb, a catered lunch, and performance of the Makin’ a Home on Pigeon Creek Musical, awards were presented to deserving individuals and businesses for their contributions to the community.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
visitowensboro.com

Spend a summer weekend in Owensboro at the HydroFair

If you’re in the market for some loud, exciting action on the riverfront this summer, the Owensboro Hydrofair should definitely be on your radar. This year’s event will take place August 19-21 in downtown Owensboro, bringing you a weekend of hydroplane racing that will be bigger and better than ever before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will be making the trek to Owensboro to compete for three days of high-speed hydroplaning on the water.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Hawesville mayor expresses concern after Century Aluminum plant shutdown

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - After the Century Aluminum facility in Hawesville announced it will be temporarily shutting down and laying off over 600 employees, Hawesville Mayor Charles King was worried for his community and the people this will affect. [Century Aluminum stopping operations in Hawesville for 9 to 12 months]
HAWESVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Confederate Railroad plays in Henderson for war memorial

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The effort to build a memorial in Henderson to honor American POWs and service members missing in action received a major boost from a popular country music group. Confederate Railroad played at the Henderson County Fairgrounds on June 24. Tickets at the gate were $30 dollars with proceeds going to building […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Center, KY
Daviess County, KY
Government
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Government
14news.com

COVID-19 test kits being offered in Western Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Friday is your chance to get a free at-home COVID-19 test kit in Western Kentucky. Health First Community Health Center will be offering them while supplies last. That’s happening from 9 to 2 p.m. You can pick them up at the health center on Morgan Street...
PRINCETON, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Todd Meredith

BUTLER CO., Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. Todd Meredith has lived and loved Morgantown for as long as he’s lived. Nowadays, he just tries to help his community in any way he can. “He is a...
MORGANTOWN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Senior Center#Seniors#Ymca Board#Owensboro Family Ymca#The Senior Center Of#Owensboro Daviess County
WEHT/WTVW

Sen. Paul recognizes a local small business

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) recognized Simon’s Shoes as the Senate Small Business of the Week. Senator Paul said, “Operating a small business requires unparalleled commitment and perseverance, traits that have been inherited to each successive generation of the Simon Family… In addition to footwear, Simon’s Shoes offered a diverse array […]
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Burger Joint Invites You to a FREE Outdoor Family Movie Night

There's nothing more synonymous with summer than catching a flick at the drive-in. 'Round these parts, the nearest drive-in theater is the Holiday Drive-In, located about 30 minutes east of Evansville out in Rockport, IN. I will say that everybody should plan a trip to that drive-in at least once this summer - but if you're looking for a similar experience a little closer to home, I might have just the thing. The thing I'm talking about here is NOT a drive-in, but it is an outdoor movie night, and it's free, and it's in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
14news.com

Where to watch: Here’s a list of some Tri-State Fireworks shows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are several Independence Day celebrations planned in the Tri-State. - Fireworks on The Ohio (Downtown Evansville) – Monday, July 4, 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. - Independence Day Celebration (Downtown Henderson) – Sunday, July 3, 5p.m. – 10:00 p.m. - All...
EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Rough River Dam State Resort Park beach temporarily closed

The beach at Rough River Dam State Resort Park has been closed until further notice. “Due to new requirements provided by the health department, our beach will be temporarily closed until further notice,” park officials said. “We are working quickly to meet these new regulations so everyone can continue to utilize the beach for the summer. Thank for your patience, and we are so sorry for any inconvenience. The Kentucky Department of Parks and the health department are working together to move forward.”
WEHT/WTVW

Closure for Lynnville as manhunt ends

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents in Lynnville are breathing a sigh of relief as a days-long manhunt for 64 year old Michael White came to a dramatic end Thursday night. After exchanging gunfire with police officers, White barricaded himself in a barn near Clutter Road. Brad Chapman, a Lynnville resident, is relieved that the days-long […]
LYNNVILLE, IN
whopam.com

Highway 41 Yard Sale is this weekend

Bargain hunters will be traveling from Henderson to Guthrie Friday and Saturday for the Highway 41 Yard Sale. That route goes many miles through Christian County and Visit Hopkinsville Executive Director Brooke Jung says the sale will bring many people into the region looking for deals. She says many of...
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Reaction to Announcement of New Wendy’s Opening on Evansville’s North Side

Evansville 411 News shared information about a 'new' Wendy's restaurant coming to the far north side of town. It will be located at 12821 US 41 North, near the intersection of Highway 41 and Boonville-New Harmony Rd. Calling the restaurant 'new' might be a little misleading, so let me explain. There is already a Wendy's in that area, but that location will close and essentially re-open in this new location.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vehicle flipped in wreck close to twin bridges; six injured

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Wolf Hills Road and US Hwy 41 North. The accident happened just before the twin bridges on June 26 shortly after midnight. Deputies said they investigated the accident to find one vehicle flipped over […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

6 people hospitalized after crash in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to an accident with injuries in Henderson early Sunday morning. They say it happened around 12:20 a.m. near Wolf Hills Road and US 41 North, just before the twin bridges. According to a press release, deputies found one car flipped over...
HENDERSON, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
249
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy