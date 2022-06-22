YMCA board approves adding senior center

The board of the Owensboro Family YMCA has voted to move forward with plans to expand the its facility on Kentucky Parkway, creating space for a new city senior center.

But the plan also needs the approval of the Senior Center of Owensboro-Daviess County board members. The senior center’s director said Tuesday that the board is still studying the proposal and will likely make a decision at a special meeting next month.

The city and county would put funds toward the proposal, but the organizations would also have to raise funds, officials said last week. The expanded YMCA would have separate space for seniors and for programs such as Meals on Wheels that are currently housed at the senior center on Second Street.

Both the Y and senior center would have some shared space they could use, officials said previously.

City and county officials have expressed a desire to replace the current senior center, which they have said is in poor condition. The county has $2 million in its 2022-23 budget for the project, and city officials said they would come up with funds to assist.

Becky Barnhart, the senior center’s director, said board members looked over the proposal for the first time Monday, at the board’s regular June meeting.

“That was the first time the board had seen the drawings and schematics,” Barnhart said.

Tuesday morning, both boards met to discuss the issue. The senior center board was not able, or ready, to vote, Barnhart said.

“We didn’t have a full quorum for a vote,” she said. “We also do need more time (to) get a little more information on the particulars of the partnership and collaboration.”

Family YMCA CEO John Alexander said Tuesday’s meeting was “a good showing of information” about the proposal.

“Our board took action to move forward,” he said. “They wanted more time to consider, but I understand that. At some point, a decision needs to be made.”

Barnhart said the senior center board has a special-called meeting set for July 6 “to make a final decision and vote on today’s presentation.”

YMCA board members are considering holding a forum to present the project to the public, Alexander said. A date for the forum hasn’t been set.

Barnhart said the plan is still new to senior center users she has spoken to, and opinions have been varied.

“Up to this point, we haven’t shared much (about) what’s going on with the YMCA,” she said. “The seniors have questions. They would like more information.

“Some are opposed to it, some see the potential, and some don’t want to share space with kids and teens.”

Barnhart said she is working to gather the view of seniors, to make sure they have input into the proposal.

“The seniors have been promised a new senior center for many years,” she said.

