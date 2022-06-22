ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Campers line up for Romp Fest

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 4 days ago
From classic Winnebagos to deluxe motor coaches, campers arrived early Tuesday to stake their claim for a spot in Yellow Creek Park during this week’s ROMP Fest.

Campers who arrived early for the four-day ROMP Fest, which opens Wednesday night, staged their vehicles at Yellow Creek Baptist Church, waiting for the go-ahead to find their camping spot when the park opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Steve Wozniak of Evansville was enjoying the morning Tuesday in a camping chair, positioned amongst the herd of campers and RVs in the church driveway and parking lot.

“This is my fourth year being here,” he said. “My rig is up there in front of the church.”

Wozniak said he is looking forward to hearing Lindsay Lou perform, but, in general, is just looking forward to kicking back and enjoying the show.

“It is a family-friendly environment that is very well orchestrated by the people that put it on,” he said. “That is probably the most important thing, is that the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum does a phenomenal job with the organization of the event from beginning to end.”

Glenn Burns drove in Tuesday morning from Bowling Green, but he was a little early for the lineup.

“I actually got here about a quarter ’til 6 a.m. this morning,” he said. “I thought they opened up at 6 a.m., but when I got here the sign said 8 a.m.”

Burns, who had fiddle in hand as he sat outside his camper, said he plans to meet a few friends and camp together during the event.

“I am primarily a mandolin player, and I didn’t even bring it,” he said with a laugh.

Burns said he enjoys the camaraderie of the event.

“It is a great location,” he said. “For me, it is close to home, but I just talked to a guy that came here all the way from New Jersey.”

“Plus, I can go get some mutton.”

Husband and wife Rick and Chris Blake made the trek in from Charleston, South Carolina, in their Sprinter Roadtrek van for their first Romp Fest.

“We are just bluegrass fans and wanted to use the van for a festival,” Chris Blake said. “We went to the Albuquerque balloon fest with this. We are always going somewhere.”

Romp Fest officially opens Wednesday night at the Jagoe Homes After Party Stage with Brennen Leigh at 8 p.m. and the Theo & Brenna Band at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit www.rompfest.com.

