Oswego Cinema 7 06/24/2022 - 06/30/2022

For many bars and restaurants geared toward the LGBTQ+ community, Pride Month means a calendar of events meant to bring the community together. For many though, those meet and greets, trivia nights, and vendor fairs continue year round. “This is Come Together Events presents Everybody Say Gay, A Pride Marker....
Summer readers are sure to enjoy a good book when Oswego Bookmobile drives into their neighborhoods this summer. The Bookmobile program begins on July 5, 2022 and ends on August 19, 20122. The Bookmobile has a fantastic selection of new, popular books. Children up to 18 years of age receive a free book and a healthy snack each time they visit the Bookmobile. Literacy specialists help children choose books they can read independently.
PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The seventh annual car and bike show at the American Legion in Phoenix supports Clear Path for Veterans. Representatives from the Army and Navy were there along with exhibitors from Central New York. Commander Larry Provost with post 418 says they want to give back to the community. “It’s not all about […]
Each summer, I challenge children in the 120th Assembly District to take some time and explore worlds both real and imaginary during the New York State Assembly Summer Reading Challenge. This year’s challenge, themed “Oceans of Possibilities,” encourages young students to read nautical-themed books and literature for at least 15...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jessie and Slater are this week's featured adoptable pets with the CNY SPCA. They are 14-week-old kittens looking for a loving home along with their sibling who is also at the shelter. Dee Schaefer with the shelter says they will "light up any home." The CNY...
Amber Kathleen Lagoe, 23, born March 30, 1999, in Oswego, NY to Sean Lagoe and Dawn Darrow, passed away unexpectedly on June 17th. She will be deeply missed by her father, her grandmother, Kathleen Askew, her partner, Dimitri Paris LaBron, and daughters Evangeline Kathleen LaBron Lagoe and Zelia LoEsther Lagoe LaBron, who she cherished.
As promised the New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. If you like 80's Rock you must be thrilled...
Rick J. Conroy, 70, a resident of Oswego passed away on June 22, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Oswego, He was the son of Frances (Ketcham) Conroy and the late James A. Conroy and was a graduate of the Mexico High School. He was employed with Pathfinder Bank...
All four seasons can be memorable, but doesn’t there seem to be something special about summer? Is it the months of no school, day after day of T-shirt weather, or vacations in exciting new places? Maybe a little of each? For me, what makes the season of sun really shine are the summers I spent at Fair Haven.
Daniel Robert Grulich, 70, of Oswego, passed away Wednesday, June 22. Dan was a graduate of Oswego High School and retired from Niagara Mohawk after almost 40 years of dedicated service as a lineman restoring power to families across the region. Dan was an amazing father, husband, Papa and friend...
A woman’s encounter with an odd-looking “puppy” took a strange turn when she realized it was an albino porcupine. Luckily, Maria Gibbons did not try to pet it or rub its belly. It happened June 12 near Carthage in Upstate New York, as Gibbons was riding a...
There's a new tubing option down a beautiful rock-walled canyon in Upstate, New York. And you can even have your own floating cooler along for the ride. Whitewater Challengers offers a lazy tubing run at a new location on the Black River. Our “Tube Taxi” will shuttle you upstream, then...
A Syracuse, New York woman claims her sub came with a little something extra - a knife. Kayla Caswell says when she and her husband ordered subs and one came with a knife inside. "This sandwich is a little bit different than other sandwiches are supposed to be," Kayla said in a TikTok video. She opens the sandwich to show a knife in the sandwich with the ends sticking out on either side.
FULTON, N.Y. – With almost eight acres of property, a highly creative wife, and a dream, Brian Campbell had a roadmap of what he wanted to do as he approached his retirement. “I always wanted to operate a bed and breakfast,” he said. “I thought, after we retired, what...
Dominic J. Clavelli, 91; of Oswego, NY passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital, Oswego after a short illness. He was born in Fulton, NY to the late Vito and Mary (Ferro) Clavelli. Dominic has been a resident of Oswego, NY for most of his life. Mr. Clavelli was a United...
(WSYR-TV) — With summer officially here, it’s time to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors!. While New York was named the best state for summer road trips by WalletHub, high gas prices might have some rethinking how far to go. Luckily, Central New York has plenty of outdoor locations to enjoy the summer sun and Mother Nature.
PULASKI, NY – The Village of Pulaski, New York, celebrated a recently created tradition on the evening of Thursday, June 23, gathering along the streets of the small town to celebrate Pulaski Academy and Central School’s class of 2022. The warm, still air of an early summer evening...
Thomas Patrick Callen Jr., 80, of Oswego died Wednesday June 22, 2022 in Bishop Rehabilitation Center in Syracuse, after a long illness. Tom was the son of the late Thomas and Florence (Knopp) Callen Sr. He was a former employee of Dement’s Food, Oswego. He is survived by his...
New York Sea Grant (NYSG) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have announced the Summer 2022 Great Lakes Ecosystem Education Exchange (GLEEE) Workshops for teachers, environmental educators, and homeschoolers at sites in Oswego, Massena, Rochester, and Buffalo. NYSG Great Lakes Literacy Specialist Nate Drag, NYSG and...
We're not sure why he was abandoned on the side of the road in a cardboard box, but we know Koda is ready for a new life. He prefers a quiet home, and is OK with multiple other cats around. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our...
