ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Windrush monument met with mixed reaction amid ongoing calls for compensation

By Nadine White
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pgd5h_0gI7MAGr00

“Bittersweet” is how a national monument paying tribute to the “courage and resilience” of the Windrush generation has been described by campaigners on the eve of its unveiling at Waterloo Station – and some have chosen to boycott the event altogether, The Independent can reveal.

The statue – of a man, woman and child in their Sunday best standing on top of suitcases – will be revealed at one of London’s biggest train stations on Wednesday to mark Windrush Day.

It was designed by the Jamaican artist and sculptor Basil Watson, who said he was “truly honoured” to have been chosen when the government shared details of the monument last October.

The government, which has provided £1 million in funding for the project, said it will “create a permanent place of reflection and inspiration and be a visible statement of our shared history and heritage”.

Patrick Vernon OBE said while the tribute is welcomed, it is “jarring” to some survivors of the scandal while the compensation scheme is not meeting their needs more than four years after the Windrush scandal was brought to light.

“Any recognition for the Windrush generation is always welcomed and I hope there’ll be others. But there are issues, in that Windrush victims and survivors of the scandal have concerns because the monument has been funded by the government and the compensation scheme is not meeting their needs,” the campaigner said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01MvEt_0gI7MAGr00

Mr Vernon doubled down on ongoing calls for the Windrush Compensation Scheme to be removed from the government’s control. “The scheme itself needs to be removed from the Home Office for it to work properly and fairly,” he said.

“If the scandal and compensation scheme can be resolved, then we could have a proper Windrush Day where all parts of the Windrush community celebrate the occasion. Until then, it will continue to be bittersweet as the scandal is still present and the needs of the survivors have not been met.”

The heavily-criticised scheme has been plagued by delays and “unreasonable requests for evidence”. Home Office figures show that less than half of the people who have applied for compensation have received a final decision .

Prominent Windrush survivor Glenda Caesar told The Independent she wasn’t invited to the unveiling and nor were other people affected by the scandal who she knows.

“I knew nothing about the unveiling and wasn’t asked to attend,” she said. “I can understand that it represents the people who came in via that station in 1948 but this does nothing to help the people, like myself, who suffered under this scandal and are labelled as the Windrush generation.

“Even though the Home Office has apologised to us, we still feel affected and aren’t as trusting. This is of no relevance and I wouldn’t have even take time to go to Waterloo and see the unveiling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYiEq_0gI7MAGr00

Another person affected by the scandal and awaiting compensation, who asked not to be named, told The Independent : “I must say I find it difficult to celebrate the monument when so many Windrush victims are still living in misery waiting for compensation.”

For teacher Samuel Nelson, who moved from Jamaica to the UK to join his mother in the 1970s, the lack of awareness of the monument among parts of the Windrush community and absence of widespread discourse with its non-famous members is disappointing.

The government launched an online public consultation in June 2021 as four artists, all of Caribbean descent, proposed ideas for the monument, but Mr Nelson pointed out that neither he, nor his contemporaries, knew anything about it.

“Where was the campaign to inform and involve people about it, the rigorous consultation?,” Mr Nelson, who also helps Windrush claimants get compensation through the African Caribbean Leadership Company, said to The Independent.

“Many people in my networks are furious that this monument will be pushed down our throats by the very government that has been so hostile to us.”

Jacqueline McKenzie, partner and head of immigration at Leigh Day, told The Independent that her firm, which represents more than 300 people affected by the scandal, has decided not to participate in the Waterloo statue unveiling “whilst justice is being denied to thousands of victims”.

Instead, the solicitor and her team will be taking 40 people affected by the scandal out for the day to lay a wreath at the Black war memorial in Windrush Square, visit the Tilbury Docks, enjoy a Caribbean lunch and afternoon tea with Croydon’s mayor.

“We say the scandal is not abated because so few people are obtaining redress,” Mrs McKenzie said. “Less than 1000 people have had an offer of compensation and we know from our work that many of these are refusing their offers.

“The process is slow so that many of the elderly cohort are dying before getting redress and the case working is particularly poor with claimants being asked repeatedly for information which we have found that the Home Office has.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4qSf_0gI7MAGr00

The scandal erupted in 2018 when British citizens, mostly from the Caribbean and disproportionately from Jamaica, were wrongly detained, deported or threatened with deportation, despite having the right to live in Britain.

Many lost homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits. Since then, the Home Office has provided thousands of documents to more than 11,500 people confirming their immigration status or citizenship.

Human rights charity Praxis said it is concerned that, far from righting the wrongs caused to thousands, or transforming itself into a more compassionate institution, the Home Office is instead doubling down on a hostile and punitive policy agenda that continues to destroy lives.

CEO Sally Daghlian OBE said: “Despite the Home Secretary’s claims that her department has become more compassionate, the Home Office’s latest policies demonstrate conclusively that this is not the case, as they seek to criminalise people for seeking safety in the UK and trade cash for humans with Rwanda.”

Wendy Williams, author of the Windrush Lessons Learned Review , said she was “disappointed” with the progress made by the Home Office since she set it 30 recommendations for improvement two years ago.

The Home Office is at risk of another Windrush-style scandal if it does not bring about the “cultural changes required”, she concluded in March.

The Windrush scandal was caused by decades of racist immigration law that was designed to reduce the number of Black people living in the UK, a bombshell leaked Home Office report revealed last month.

Windrush Day was introduced in June 2018 on the 70th anniversary of the Windrush migration. Though it is not a bank holiday, it is observed across the country.

Chair of the Windrush Commemoration Committee Baroness Floella Benjamin DBE DL said: “The National Windrush Monument will act as a symbolic link to our past and a permanent reminder of our shared history and heritage for generations to come.”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trailer for Barrel Children: The Families Windrush Left Behind

The story of the Windrush generation has come into sharp focus following the failings of the UK government to protect and honour the commitments to those who answered the call of the ‘mother country’ in the 1940s and 1950s to help rebuild Britain. What is less well-known is the story of those left behind; the children of the Windrush generation who for many years would only know their parents through the 'barrel' care packages sent from Britain. This is their story, told to Nadine White, and available soon on Independent TV.
KIDS
The Independent

Prince Charles shares ‘sorrow’ at suffering slavery caused - but no apology

Prince Charles has shared his “sorrow” for the suffering caused by slavery - but stopped short of an apology for his family’s historic involvement. The senior royal told Commonwealth leaders the potential of the family of the nations for good cannot be realised until “we all acknowledge the wrongs which have shaped our past”.Charles described how he was on a “personal journey of discovery” and was continuing to “deepen his own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact”, in a speech at the opening of a Commonwealth summit in Rwanda.But there was no apology from the heir to the throne for the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

It's just not your day, Boris! PM suffers fresh election setback as Commonwealth leaders reject UK bid to oust ex-Labour Cabinet minister Baroness Scotland as secretary-general

Boris Johnson suffered yet another blow today as Commonwealth leaders defeated a bid to oust secretary-general Baroness Scotland. The PM had been spearheading efforts to replace the former Labour Cabinet member - nicknamed 'Baroness Brazen' after a series of controversies. The UK has criticised her leadership of the organisation, and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Nelson
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP as he urges schools to 'push back' against trans campaigners

A Tory MP says schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase' as he urges schools to 'push back' against campaigners. Nick Fletcher, who made headlines when he claimed young men are being turned towards a life of crime because Dr Who is a woman, has sent letters to every school in his constituency.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Botched surgery leaves baby’s head inside mother’s womb in Pakistan

Health authorities in Pakistan’s Sindh province are investigating a botched surgery that left a stillborn baby’s head inside the womb of a woman after it was severed from its body.The woman, 32, is from a remote tribal community and was first taken to a missionary charity hospital in the Chachro area of Tharparkar district, where attempts were made to deliver the breech baby – a situation in which the baby turns upside down or bottom down inside the womb.In a string of alleged malpractices, officials say the “inexperienced” doctors then tried to conduct a normal birth by taking the torso...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Humiliating and traumatic’: Disabled woman carried off flight after special assistance failed to appear

A disabled woman has spoken out about feeling “traumatised and humiliated” after special assistance was slow or non-existent at two separate UK airports, either side of her flight.Suzanne Croft, a wheelchair user with muscular dystrophy, was flying from Newcastle Internation to London Heathrow on Thursday, 9 June when she says airport assistance staff were slow to arrive and help her on and off of the plane.Ms Croft says other passengers were allowed to board but it took over an hour for special assistance staff to assist her onto the aircraft, and her wheelchair to be loaded into the hold -...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Deportation#Uk#Jamaican
The Independent

Retired couple kicked off Air Canada flight with 25 others despite ‘doing nothing wrong’

A retired British couple was kicked off an Air Canada flight on Tuesday evening, along with 23 others - with no explanation given as to what they had done wrong.Richard and Patricia Brailey, aged 71 and 66 respectively, had boarded flight AC866 to London Heathrow at Montreal’s international airport with no problems. But shortly after settling into their seats, armed police reportedly boarded the plane to remove the Braileys. Some 25 other passengers were ejected from the aircraft cabin at the same time and in the same manner.Their son Patrick Brailey slammed the airline on social media , saying:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
buckinghamshirelive.com

Calls for free Covid tests to return after UK cases surge

Free Covid tests should be made available once again as fears of a new wave of the virus grow. NHS campaigners and some MPs handed a petition to Downing Street calling for the return of free lateral flow tests. It comes after a surge in infections that has been linked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biggest national rail strike in 30 years as thousands of trains cancelled and warnings of more to come

Britain ground to a halt on Tuesday with train stations left deserted as the biggest rail strike in thirty years got underway. Some 40,000 RMT union members at Network Rail walked out over pay, jobs and conditions leaving only 4,500 of the usual 20,000 daily services expected to tun. Euston, Waterloo and Victoria stations were almost empty on Tuesday morning, with only a handful of commuters travelling on the reduced service. London’s Tube network was also shut down and many workers were forced to take the car into work instead. Queues were worse than usual at the Blackwall Tunnel...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Covid-19 infections continue to rise in all four UK nations

Covid-19 infections are continuing to rise in all four nations of the UK, with the increase likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.The number of people in hospital with Covid is also on an upward trend in most parts of the country, suggesting the virus is becoming steadily more prevalent.Health experts said that while there is “currently no evidence” that BA.4 and BA.5 lead to more serious symptoms than previous variants, nearly one in six people aged 75 and over have not received a booster dose of vaccine in the past six months,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Rail strike: Labour MPs defy Keir Starmer's picket line plea

A number of Labour MPs have shown support for this week's rail strikes by appearing at picket lines outside stations, despite warnings from Sir Keir Starmer's office. Senior Labour MPs were told not to show support for the strikes. However, frontbenchers Kate Osborne, Paula Barker and Navendu Mishra are among...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Ex-soldier from Coventry 'lives in fear' of deportation

A British Army veteran facing deportation to Zimbabwe said he lived in fear of being taken from his home. Joram Nechironga has lived in the UK for 20 years and served in Iraq during his five years with Wiltshire-based 9 Supply Regiment. But the father of two, from Coventry, was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Guest ‘threatened by Airbnb host’ after leaving four-star review

A guest at an Airbnb property said they were left feeling unsafe after their host sent “threatening” messages in response to a four-star review.Dr Alex Moore, a US assistant ecology professor who identifies as gender non-conforming (GNC), shared their experience on social media after staying at the property in Vancouver, Canada.Dr Moore had left a four-star rating for the apartment, along with a review saying: “Really enjoyed my time here and would certainly stay again.”However, the host was allegedly less than impressed.In the interest of my own personal safety as well as public safety, @Airbnb @AirbnbHelp: Can you explain to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New Wakefield Labour MP tells PM his ‘contempt’ for the country is ‘no longer tolerated’

Simon Lightwood, the newly elected Labour MP for Wakefield, told the prime minister on Thursday (23 June) his “contempt for this country is no longer tolerated.”He added: “Your government has no ideas, no plan to address the big issues facing our country.”Labour won the Wakefield by-election on Thursday evening after Mr Lightwood gained 13,166 votes, compared to 8,241 for Conservative candidate Nadeem Ahmed.Wakefield was one of the so-called red wall seats won by the Tories with a majority of more than 3,000 in the 2019 general election after being a Labour stronghold since the 1930s.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘We smashed it’ Keir Starmer says after by-election win‘We smashed it’ Keir Starmer says after by-election winBoris Johnson vows to 'listen to voters' and keep going despite by-election defeats
POLITICS
The Independent

Day of misery for travellers as plans hit by largest rail strike for a generation

Millions of people have dealt with a day of misery as their travel  plans were thrown into disarray by the largest rail strike for a generation.Only a fifth of trains were running on Tuesday and half of lines were closed as about 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out.David Raposo Buzon, a healthcare support worker in north London, who was an hour and a half late for work, pointed out that  NHS staff like him “aren’t able to strike” like those from rail companies.He waited at a bus...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Zelensky calls Glastonbury ‘greatest concentration of freedom’ in video address

Volodymyr Zelensky has described Glastonbury as the “greatest concentration of freedom” as he addressed the festival calling for the world to “spread the truth” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Ukrainian president spoke via a video message played ahead of The Libertines’ stage-opening set on the big screens at the Other Stage on Friday.“The festival resumes this year after a two-year break, the pandemic has put on hold lives of the millions of people around the world, but has not broken,” Mr Zelensky told the crowd of thousands.“We in Ukraine would also like to live the life as we used to...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson must go, says ex-Tory leader Michael Howard as he urges cabinet to act

Former Conservative party leader Michael Howard has called on Boris Johnson to resign following the disastrous double defeat at by-elections in Wakefield and Tiverton.The Tory peer – who has remained quiet on the question of the leadership – also suggested that cabinet ministers should consider moving against the PM if he clings on at No 10.“The party and more importantly the country would be better off under new leadership,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme on Friday.In a call for action, the senior figure added: “Members of the cabinet should very carefully consider their positions.”Although Mr...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy