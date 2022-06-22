ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society Presents “AGNES” Documentary Film - 50th Anniversary

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Agnes,” a new, 90-minute documentary film, will premiere at The F.M. Kirby Center on June 23, 2022. The film was produced in cooperation with the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society to note the 50th anniversary of Hurricane/Tropical Storm...

WBRE

The circus is flipping its way through Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The circus has come to town in Wilkes-Barre. The Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus performed in their tent at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township, Wednesday and Thursday nights. A large crowd turned out for an hour and a half of excitement and fun with a show at 4:30 p.m. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

#OnTheStacks is now on timesleader.com

WILKES-BARRE — It all started with a photo. A whimsical picture of Bill Corcoran Jr. sitting on a massive stack of envelopes at his family’s venerable printing business three years ago quickly blossomed into a social media campaign that evolved into a wildly popular podcast that has developed a loyal following throughout the region and beyond.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Wawa plans expansion in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The battle between popular convenient stores is about to heat up. Wawa plans to expand into Sheetz territory, adding 40 stores in central Pennsylvania within the next three to five years, according to a release from the company. However, the company didn't say what they consider...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Coronavirus Update with St. Luke's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre - 26

St. Luke's University Health Network's Dr. Jeffrey Jahre is back for another coronavirus update as he reviews the dangers of COVID-19, discusses the uptick in cases caused by the B.A.2 variant of Omicron, the differences in symptoms and effects of Delta versus B.A. 2, the masking controversy, and how taking personal responsibility of risk is the best strategy.
DELTA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Wolf promises veto on Pennsylvania 'Don't Say Gay' bill

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A Pennsylvania Senate committee advanced two bills that have drawn comparisons to Florida's "parental rights" law. The proposed bills would limit discussions of gender and sexual identity in the classroom for certain grade levels. Supporters of the proposed law have raised concerns about age-inappropriate discussions in schools. Governor Tom Wolf has said should the bills reach his desk, he will veto them.
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Increases Hunting Permits With Rising Deer Population

To curb the increasing deer population, Pennsylvania has increased the number of deer hunting permits. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, State forest lands and state parks are offering white-tailed deer hunters more hunting opportunities across Pennsylvania as part of the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

TL Healthcare Hiring Event set for Wednesday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Job seekers interested in finding a position in the healthcare industry are invited to check out the Times Leader’s second Healthcare Hiring Event, coming up on Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn on Highland Park Boulevard. The event, scheduled for...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

A real stretch to get to reach the top

WILKES-BARRE — Painting of the eight-story tower in the Sherman Hills apartment complex in Wilkes-Barre continued Thursday. Indelible Housing Inc. and its partners that bought the federally subsidized, low-income housing complex for $27 million earlier this year said they would invest $16 million to renovate all 344 units and make mechanical and security improvements to the buildings and grounds.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WETM 18 News

What to know about toxic, invasive poison hemlock

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An invasive plant species is once again popping up along Pennsylvania highways, waterways, and pastures. Poison hemlock is recognized for its white flowers that pack a toxic punch. “Poison hemlock is what’s considered a biennial weed,” said Dwight Lingenfelter, an associate of weed science for Penn State Extension. “Its life […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Farmers’ Market vouchers available to low-income Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fresh local fruits, veggies and more are available to Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients at various approved farmers’ markets across the commonwealth. The Wolf Administration reminds residents that the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Progam (FMNP) is still available and you can use vouchers from FMNP-approved […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lackawanna announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols on the Independence Day holiday weekend. According to PSP, the aim of the checkpoints and patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. PSP says to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Sewer line repairs underway in Wilkes-Barre

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. WILKES-BARRE — Repairs to a collapsed sewer line on Coon Street near the West Sidney Street bridge will continue into next week. Residents have complained about the stench from raw sewage flowing into Mill Creek. Wilkes-Barre Director of Operations Butch Frati Friday said the location of water main above the sewer pipe has complicated the repair project. “The water main has to be cut out of the way,” Frati said. That’s expected to be done on Monday, he said. In the meantime, pumps have been put in place to bypass the broken section and prevent sewage from going into the creek, he said. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection was notified of the problem and has been monitoring the project.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

