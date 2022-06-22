ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boy, 13, found dead in River Taff after major search operation

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
The body of a 13-year-old boy has been found in the River Taff after a major search operation in north Cardiff.

South Wales Police confirmed the boy’s death following an extensive search involving police, fire crews, ambulance officers, coastguards and a police helicopter.

Detective Inspector Abi Biddle said the boy had been with other children in the River Taff near Forest Farm Road in Whitchurch, Cardiff, before he went missing shortly before 5pm.

“The missing 13-year-old boy was located in the river at around 5.45pm and, despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was unable to be resuscitated,” Ms Biddle said in a statement.

“The boy’s family has been informed and are being supported at this time.

“HM Coroner has been informed and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.”

