ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sky rally from WNBA-record 28 down to beat Aces

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gzO5N_0gI7HWce00
Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot, right, fouls Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot scored 25 points and the Chicago Sky completed the biggest comeback in WNBA history, rallying from 28-down to beat the Las Vegas Aces 104-95 on Tuesday night.

The previous record was a 25-point rally most recently done in 2013 by the Sky.

Las Vegas shot 63% from the field in the first quarter, and scored 41 points to set a franchise record for points in a quarter. But Chicago outscored Las Vegas 59-25, after falling behind by 28 points, to enter the fourth quarter with a lead.

The Sky (11-5) went on an 18-0 run in the third quarter to take its first lead, 67-66, since it was 4-2.

The win means the two teams split their head-to-head meetings so homecourt for the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship game will come down to the second tiebreaker. That’s point differential in the cup games and the Aces have a huge lead over the Sky with two games left to play.

Jackie Young scored 23 points and Kelsey Plum had 22 points and eight assists for Las Vegas (13-3).

DREAM 80, WINGS 75

ATLANTA (AP) — Maya Caldwell scored 18 points, Rhyne Howard added 16 points and eight rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Wings to snap a four-game losing streak.

Atlanta (8-8) equaled its win total from last season with the win.

Aari McDonald drove into the lane and sank a floater to give Atlanta a 77-72 lead. Marina Mabrey made a long 3-ponter with 29.8 seconds left to pull Dallas within 79-75 but she missed one on their next possession after Howard made one free throw.

McDonald finished with 15 points and Cheyenne Parker had 14 for Atlanta.

Allisha Gray led Dallas (8-9) with 18 points.

LYNX 84, MERCURY 71

PHOENIX (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Moriah Jefferson had 12 points and nine assists and the Lynx beat the Mercury to snap a five-game losing streak.

Minnesota, which won in Phoenix for the 10th straight time, went on a 20-8 run, capped by a corner 3-pointer by Bridget Carleton, to take a 70-61 lead.

Natalie Achonwa also scored 12 points, 10 coming in the first half, for Minnesota (4-13). Jessica Shepard grabbed 13 rebounds.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 25 points for Phoenix (7-10). Diana Taurasi added 15 points and Shey Peddy had 12.

SPARKS 84, MYSTICS 82

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points, Katie Lou Samuelson added 13 points and the Sparks beat the Mystics for interim coach Fred Williams’ first victory.

Los Angeles (6-9) led 77-61 before Washington started a comeback. Natasha Cloud made back-to-back 3-pointers and she found Ariel Atkins in the corner for a four-point play. During the timeout between Atkins’ 3-pointer and free throw, the officials reviewed a Liz Cambage basket and ruled it came after the buzzer to reduce Los Angeles’ lead to 77-71.

Ogwumike was fouled before making two free throws with 10.2 seconds left to give Los Angeles a three-point lead. After a timeout, Cloud was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 2.5 left but missed the second of three free throws and intentionally missed the third before Los Angeles secured the rebound.

Atkins scored 22 points and Myisha Hines-Allen had 17 points and eight rebounds for Washington (11-8).

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Washington State
news3lv.com

California visitor hits double jackpot worth almost 100k

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One man from California is celebrating big after hitting a big jackpot at a Las Vegas casino. The man from Sacramento, California, won a double jackpot for a grand total of $87,718 while playing blackjack at The STRAT this week. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Moriah Jefferson
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Bridget Carleton
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Kayla Mcbride
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Courtney Vandersloot
Person
Natalie Achonwa
Person
Marina Mabrey
Person
Rhyne Howard
Person
Katie Lou Samuelson
Person
Jessica Shepard
Person
Ariel Atkins
Person
Cheyenne Parker
DogTipper

Vegas Dog Names: Hit the Jackpot with Winning Names!

What happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas if you give your dog one of these Vegas dog names. You don’t have to be a high roller to hit the jackpot with one of these winning names for your four-legged lucky charm!. Pin it to remember these Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Will Las Vegas Strip Casinos Ban a Popular Bad Habit?

Las Vegas caters to every sin. You can experience "pride" when you pull off some sort of improbable gambling beat, "greed" when you see your winnings pile up, "lust" during all sorts of R-rated performances, "gluttony" as you partake of the city's many fine culinary offerings (and its endless buffets), "wrath" when your losing or you can't get into one of those top-tier eateries, and, of course, "sloth" if you sleep the day away or choose to lounge at a pool.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

If you hanker for a sandwich, these Las Vegas spots satisfy

Sometimes all the fine-dining options found around Las Vegas can be a bit overwhelming. We know what you’re thinking: Why can’t I just have something simple for lunch, like a delicious, perfect sandwich? You can. Great sandwiches are part of all those options, too. The newest sandwich spot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Dream#The Las Vegas Aces
reportwire.org

Home Flipper Activity Jumps, While Profitability Plummets

Slowdown in bidding wars is “having a predictable impact on profit margins for investors,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence from Attom, in the latest report. In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
vegas24seven.com

GRAMMY Award-nominated jazz superstar Jonathan Butler to perform at Santa Fe Station

GRAMMY Award-nominated jazz superstar Jonathan Butler to perform at Santa Fe Station. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. GRAMMY Award-nominated jazz superstar Jonathan Butler is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $32.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 24, 2022 at 10 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Where to go for light, chewy mochi doughnuts in Las Vegas

Super chewy pastel-frosted mochi doughnuts are starting to appear all over the Las Vegas Valley. A hybrid between cake donuts and mochi, the Japanese rice cakes made from glutinous rice, mochi doughnuts offer a slight crunch on the outside with an airy and chewy interior. The pon de ring shape makes it easy to pop off balls of dough covered in sweet frosting one-by-one.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

959K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy