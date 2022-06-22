ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners slug four homers to beat A’s 8-2, snap 3-game skid

By JANIE McCAULEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f550o_0gI7HKHA00
1 of 9

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Julio Rodríguez and his teammates were amazed watching from the dugout as baseballs kept clearing the fences — one, two, then three of them in a row.

Rodríguez hit a two-run homer, Jesse Winker followed with a solo drive and then Eugenio Suárez connected in a burst of three straight longballs by Seattle in the seventh, and the Mariners slugged past the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of stumbling AL West rivals.

“It just felt amazing honestly just seeing everybody getting it going and score some runs like that,” Rodríguez said. “It was definitely amazing to see. We were in the dugout, ‘Oh, there’s another one.’ It was fun. Being able to deliver like that for the team, I felt like everybody felt pretty happy about it.”

Taylor Trammell connected leading off the third for Seattle, which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Mariners had dropped five of six and seven of nine but came out swinging to open a six-game road trip.

Manager Scott Servais hoped a change of scenery and time together would help Seattle snap out of its recent funk.

“You know what really brings a team together, winning,” he said pregame.

He mentioned timely hits, too, and the Mariners delivered plenty of them. Seattle hit three consecutive homers for the first time since Aug. 27, 2004, against Kansas City — off Zack Greinke no less.

“We had the back-to-back-to-back, which was great to see. We hadn’t seen one all year,” Servais said. “So I was as excited as the guys were just squaring balls up. A lot of good things offensively tonight.”

Rodríguez scored from first on Winker’s double in the sixth. Ty France provided insurance with an RBI single in to start the five-run seventh for Seattle, then Rodríguez connected for his ninth homer.

Seattle lefty Marco Gonzales (4-7) allowed seven hits over seven sharp innings to end a three-game losing streak, earning his first victory in five starts since beating the A’s on May 23 in Seattle.

“Just trying to stay in my process, get us back in the dugout and swing it,” Gonzales said.

He surrendered Nick Allen’s first major league home run on a two-run drive in the seventh. The A’s, who snapped a season-high eight-game home losing streak Sunday by beating the Royals, lost for the 16th time in 19 games.

A’s starter James Kaprielian (0-5) allowed two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.

SCORCHER

It was 92 degrees at first pitch, an exceptionally hot June day for the Bay Area — and the ball sure carried.

Tuesday marked the warmest first-pitch temperature for the A’s since it was 94 on Sept. 6, 2020, for a doubleheader vs. the Padres.

“We’re in Oakland. The hottest day I’ve ever seen in this stadium is today,” Servais said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: OF Kyle Lewis, on the seven-day concussion list, is improving. “He is feeling better. He’s getting through cardio workouts,” Servais said. ... During Monday’s off day, Seattle reinstated RHP Ken Giles from the 60-day IL with a sprained middle finger on his pitching hand. He made his Mariners debut in the ninth, Giles’ first big league appearance since 2020 with Toronto.

Athletics: RHP reliever Dany Jiménez went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 19 with a strained pitching shoulder. An MRI showed no structural damage, manager Mark Kotsay said. “Obviously we’re going to make sure he’s 100%,” Kotsay said. ... LHP Sam Moll was placed on the Covid-19 list.

ROSTER MOVES

The A’s recalled LHP Kirby Snead and INFs Nick Allen and Sheldon Neuse from Triple-A Las Vegas and added right-handed pitcher Domingo Tapia as a substitute player. INF Matt Davidson was designated for assignment.

Seattle recalled INF Kevin Padlo and designated for assignment RHP Sergio Romo, a former A’s and Giants reliever, and LHP Roenis Elías.

RHP George Kirby (1-2, 3.56 ERA) pitches the middle game of the series for Seattle in his ninth career start and second vs. the A’s. Oakland counters with RHP Paul Blackburn (6-2, 2.26), who has allowed just one run over his past two starts.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Umpire Muchlinski leaves Astros-Yanks after foul tip to mask

NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Mike Muchlinski left a game between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees on Sunday two innings after taking a foul ball off his mask. Houston’s Michael Brantley tipped Nestor Cortes’ 92 mph fastball straight back into Muchlinski on the second pitch of the game on a hot, sunny day in the Bronx. Muchlinski staggered and was grabbed by catcher Jose Trevino, who helped the umpire steady himself.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Oakland, CA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Max Stassi starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Stassi is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. In 167 plate appearances this season, Stassi has a .224 batting average with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Saturday afternoon

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Christian Bethancourt versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 48 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .143 batting average with a .607...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Roenis Elías
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Sheldon Neuse
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Sergio Romo
Person
Ken Giles
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Eugenio Suárez
Person
Taylor Trammell
Person
Sam Moll
Person
Homer
FOX Sports

Giants aim to break 3-game losing streak, play the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (24-46, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (38-32, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-3, 6.97 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (6-2, 3.26 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -242, Reds +200; over/under is 7...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Slug#The Oakland Athletics
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens hitting sixth for Mariners on Saturday

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torrens will take over designated hitting duties after Justin Upton was aligned in right field and Taylor Trammell was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval, our models project Torrens to score 6.9 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Seattle's Taylor Trammell sitting on Saturday night

Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trammell will take a seat after Justin Upton was moved to right field and Luis Torrens was announced as Seattle's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 52 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Thairo Estrada resting on Friday night

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Estrada will sit on the bench after the Giants picked Brandon Crawford as Friday's starting shortstop. On 196 batted balls this season, Estrada has accounted for a 2% barrel rate and .306 expected weighted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Mariners try to prolong win streak, take on the Angels

Seattle Mariners (34-39, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-40, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (4-7, 3.33 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Mariners +116; over/under is 8...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt catching for Oakland on Sunday

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Vogt will catch for right-hander James Kaprielian on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. Sean Murphy moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogt for 7.4 FanDuel...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Mariners aim to keep win streak going against the Angels

Seattle Mariners (32-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-38, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (7-3, 2.39 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Mariners +106; over/under is 8...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Keuchel called up by Diamondbacks to start vs Tigers

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was called up by the Arizona Diamondbacks from the minors on Sunday to start against the Detroit Tigers. The 34-year-old Keuchel was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on May 28. The Diamondbacks signed him to a minor league deal on June 6 and will be responsible for $396,154 of his $18 million salary this year, paying only a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

959K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy