Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If you don’t follow Keke Palmer on Instagram, her latest look is proof that you need to start. Not only does the “Lightyear” star post inspirational messages through videos and quotes, but she also serves up some serious style inspiration. Palmer latest upload shows her posing in a head-turning sunshine yellow dress that is perfect for the summer season. “And that’s on Keke in Cannes,” she wrote under the new post. View this...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO