Belle Fourche, SD

Expos sweep doubleheader from Belle Fourche

By Vic Quick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Belle Fourche legion...

Rapid City swimming teams are merging

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It’s an exciting weekend in the world of swimming as the annual Rushmore Classic is being held at the Roosevelt swim center. And the landscape of Rapid City swimming is set to change. The Rapid City Racers and Great are going to merge.
RAPID CITY, SD
June Fest, a hip-hop music festival in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “Rapid City’s first-ever hip-hop festival,” said Leo Arguello, co-owner of Dead End Records. It’s a free event for a great cause, Dead End Records has been organizing shows for nearly two years and it has now become a festival. Although free, donations are encouraged, and all proceeds will go to the Corner Stone Rescue Mission.
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Belle Fourche, SD
Belle Fourche, SD
Sports
A stern message for campers who park along Orman Dam

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Camping is meant to be a time of enjoyment and exploration for visitors traveling across different landscapes, but the Bureau of Land Management says that some folks are taking advantage of that in an illegal way. Regulations state that people must occupy their camper for at...
Rapid City man arrested following shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man is arrested, charged with aggravated assault following a shooting incident in North Rapid Thursday night. Gilbert Mesteth IV (the fourth) is accused of shooting another man during an altercation on the 500 block of Monroe Street. The shooting victim, according to police, had a superficial injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RAPID CITY, SD
People in Rapid City react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Emotions are high across the country as the Supreme Court announces their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. We spoke with people in Rapid City about how they feel about this decision. The decision has many people wondering what other precedents the Court will strike...
RAPID CITY, SD
Protesters for abortion rights gather in front of federal building

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Critics of the Supreme Court decision are already taking to the streets across the country. Dozens of community members came out to downtown Rapid City this evening -- as part of an impromptu demonstration...demanding the right to legal, safe abortion. Over a hundred demonstrators filled...
RAPID CITY, SD
Spearfish aims to fix the aging housing crisis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Dream Design International along with the City of Spearfish partnered up to build an affordable workforce housing development called Sky Ridge, located south of Colorado Boulevard and west of the U.S. Highway. Dream Design’s goal is to make sure that each family can sustain their living...
SPEARFISH, SD

