BART says heat played role in train's partial derailment

OAKLAND, Calif. - BART officials said the West Oakland station has been reopened following a shooting on a San Francisco bound train. The station closed around 1 p.m. Saturday due to police activity around the incident, and reopened about an hour later. ALSO: San Francisco Muni shooting: man allegedly pulled...
ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
Residents in parts of Alameda County were reminded Thursday of California's severe drought. Several brush fires broke out in the afternoon and early evening hours causing hundreds of residents to evacuate and leaving many more on edge as firefighters work to contain the flames and hot spots.
MORAGA, Calif. - A fatal crash shut down a busy intersection in Orinda Saturday. Police said Moraga Way at Glorietta Boulevard was closed due to the accident, shortly before noon. They alerted the public to use alternate routes. Details of the collision have not been given, but the crash reportedly...
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
SAN FRANCISCO - The man who was shot and killed on a San Francisco Muni train appeared to have attacked the shooter with a knife. Video prior to the deadly shooting Wednesday allegedly shows the man who was killed attacking another rider with what appeared to be a knife moments before the other man opened fire, according the The San Francisco Chronicle.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - New details were released Friday on a police shooting in San Jose that involved a suspect connected to two homicides. At a news conference, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said two of his tactical officers had no choice but to fire when the suspect came rushing out of a shed and pointed a weapon at them.
SAN FRANCISCO - A tiny little house that mysteriously appeared in Golden Gate Park has people scratching their heads as to how it got there. The miniature model of a blue-and-yellow Victorian sits on top of a tree stump, about 30-feet high near the southern entrance of the park at 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way.
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Pride parade has returned after a three-year absence. Many who gathered said they are walking with additional passion to support the LGBTQ community given the recent rulings from the Supreme Court. Some in the gay community say they feel like their legal rights may be threatened next.
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Reducing violence, filling vacancies, bringing back the gang unit and cracking down on sideshows are among new Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan's priorities. The new top cop outlined his goals and gave KTVU a tour of the department on Friday, and many of his employees...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Public health leaders in Alameda County announced Friday that the county will again rescind its indoor mask order. Health officials said the order will expire on June 25 at 12:01 a.m. as Alameda County's COVID-19 case rate improves, especially across each of the county’s largest racial and ethnic groups, including Hispanic/Latino residents who were once again disproportionately affected.
CROCKETT, Calif. - Firefighters raced to several wildfires that broke out around the Bay Area Thursday afternoon, threatening homes and in some cases, forcing evacuations. The first fire, dubbed the Canyon Fire in Alameda County, broke out around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge between Bernal Avenue and Castlewood Drive.
Oakland police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a father who was crossing an intersection with his two children. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the father and his two children are all deaf.
SAN FRANCISCO - Saturday’s Pride events were a mix of celebration and protest. During the San Francisco Dyke March, many people held signs demanding trans rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and blasting the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade. Throughout the day, several more protest marches moved up and down...
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Richmond resident was shot to death in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the area to investigate a report of a person down on the street just past 3:45 a.m., according to police. The officers and accompanying...
