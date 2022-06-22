ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

BART says heat played role in train's partial derailment

KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBART service on the Yellow line was stopped in both...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

 

KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters work to contain 3 new brush fires in Bay Area

ALAMO, Calif. - Firefighters are working to contain a number of new vegetation fires that started Saturday in the Bay Area. The fires are located in Contra Costa, Marin, and Santa Cruz counties, officials said. In Alamo, near Stone Valley Road, a house fire allegedly spread into a brush fire....
ALAMO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fatal crash in Moraga knocks out power for thousands

MORAGA, Calif. - A fatal crash shut down a busy intersection in Orinda Saturday. Police said Moraga Way at Glorietta Boulevard was closed due to the accident, shortly before noon. They alerted the public to use alternate routes. Details of the collision have not been given, but the crash reportedly...
MORAGA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Muni shooting victim ID'd; gunman still at large

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Miniature house mysteriously appears in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO - A tiny little house that mysteriously appeared in Golden Gate Park has people scratching their heads as to how it got there. The miniature model of a blue-and-yellow Victorian sits on top of a tree stump, about 30-feet high near the southern entrance of the park at 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County does away with indoor mask order

OAKLAND, Calif. - Public health leaders in Alameda County announced Friday that the county will again rescind its indoor mask order. Health officials said the order will expire on June 25 at 12:01 a.m. as Alameda County's COVID-19 case rate improves, especially across each of the county’s largest racial and ethnic groups, including Hispanic/Latino residents who were once again disproportionately affected.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deaf father killed in Oakland hit-and-run

Oakland police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a father who was crossing an intersection with his two children. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the father and his two children are all deaf.
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Pride weekend a mix of 'joy and rage'

SAN FRANCISCO - Saturday’s Pride events were a mix of celebration and protest. During the San Francisco Dyke March, many people held signs demanding trans rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and blasting the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade. Throughout the day, several more protest marches moved up and down...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond man found shot in Oakland, dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Richmond resident was shot to death in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the area to investigate a report of a person down on the street just past 3:45 a.m., according to police. The officers and accompanying...
OAKLAND, CA

