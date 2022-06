(San Francisco, CA) -- Online review company Yelp is shutting down its offices in New York, Chicago and Washington D.C, saying "the future of work at Yelp is remote." CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said Thursday the three offices are consistently underutilized and that the vast majority of employees prefer working from home. Since reopening the offices after pandemic shutdowns nine months ago, the company says only one percent of employees have come in every day.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO