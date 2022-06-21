ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually abusing teen in 1970s, ordered to pay $500,000

Cover picture for the articleWhen she was 16 in the mid-1970s, Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion. The disgraced comedian, 84, was ordered to pay him $500,000. The verdict came a few days after the jury reached an almost complete decision, but in a civil...

thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
Bill Cosby
Sharee B.

Bill Cosby Fined $500,000 in Teen Assault Case During Playboy Mansion Days

Bill Cosby has been ordered to pay $500,000 in restitution to a victim in a civil case regarding the assault of a woman who was in her teens during her time at a Playboy Mansion. This comes after the comedian was released from prison just one year ago following a string of assault allegations stemming from over 60 women.
