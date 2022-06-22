ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Officials: West Park gym on track for December opening

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

After three years, Morgan County’s first county-owned gymnasium at West Park in the Danville-Neel community should be open before year’s end and youth league basketball games could be played there in January, according to Morgan officials.

Delays from the COVID pandemic and the shortage of construction materials have the $1.9 million gym behind schedule and over budget, District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest said. At its regular meeting last week, the County Commission approved the payment of $457,330 to contractor Craft & Associates Inc. for “concrete and special construction,” according to the application for payment.

The original price tag for the 10,500-square-foot gym was $1.2 million, but the rising cost of materials and labor has it approaching $2 million. A settlement with 3M Co. over chemical contaminants is providing the bulk of the gym's funding. Daikin America of Decatur gave $160,000 for the project before COVID arrived. Last year, county officials had anticipated an opening in September.

“The concrete slab is down, and the metal building has arrived,” Vest said. “They have it staged to erect. I expect they’ll be going up with the metal walls any day.”

He said the parking lot at the park will accommodate at least 250 vehicles, once the gym is open.

He said the construction schedule lists Dec. 26 as the completion date.

“The supply chain issues have slowed down the project. But the contractors said the metal components would be here in June; they made that date. They made it here in late May. That’s encouraging,” Vest said. “There are a number of local construction companies signed on as subcontractors, so their proximity to the park should expedite the project. I want to tell the people it’s coming. I know it’s been three years that we’ve been working on it.”

Youth basketball

Morgan County Parks and Recreation Director Sean Dailey said it's possible that youth league basketball games will be played in the gym as early as January.

The county contracts with about 10 schools to host youth league competition. Dailey said Danville Middle School is the primary site near West Park.

“If it gets completed during the Christmas break, we can adjust our playing sites to take advantage of the gym opening,” Dailey said. “Right now, our schedule is secondary to the schools. Sometimes they have games or practices that make us change our schedule. The new gym will give us more control of our schedules.”

Only one game at a time can be played at the West Park facility, he said. The county has more than 100 youth league basketball teams with between 800 and 1,000 participants, with about 15% of those being from the Danville-Neel area, Dailey said. League games are played on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evening and occasionally Saturday morning.

“It will be up to the community if the teams want to schedule practice with the schools,” Dailey said. “… The gym will open the opportunity to have more than just basketball. Volleyball and other sports can be played there. We’ll be able to host more tournaments, too.”

Gym for Cotaco

Ray Long, county commission chairman, said he wishes the gym had opened a decade ago, but funds weren’t available.

“When we began the plans for this gym, COVID brought things to a standstill,” Long said. “We're finally moving on it. It is the first in the county that we actually own, but it won’t be the last. We’re building a similar gym on the east side at Cotaco.”

He said the commission has meetings planned with Goodwyn Mills Cawood architecture firm in Huntsville about that site. “We’ll meet with them again soon. They’re doing the design work and we’ll bid it out after that,” Long said.

He said that project should take 1½ years, with completion in late 2023 or early 2024. The proposed site is on 22 acres at the corner of Luker Road and Union Hill Road across the street from the District 4 shop, according to Commissioner Greg Abercrombie.

Long said funding for the project also will come from the 3M settlement money.

3M, which has a facility along the Tennessee River in Decatur, agreed to a $98.4 million settlement with Decatur, Morgan County and Decatur Utilities for the company’s past disposal of perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The settlement finalized in November includes $5.4 million for the county to use on projects "that support and promote community development and recreation."

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Decatur Daily

Decatur officials consider ending near-ban on Airbnb-type rentals

Short-term residential rentals, such as through Airbnb, are common in Decatur despite an ordinance that almost completely bans them, but some city officials believe it's time to loosen the restrictions while taking steps to limit the impact on residential neighborhoods. Short-term rentals of private homes are rising in popularity but...
flyfishings.art

Lake Guntersville Map Boat Ramps

Lake Guntersville Map Boat Ramps. Lake guntersville offers many small creeks for day paddle excursions. Alabama's largest lake contains 67,900 acres and stretches 75 miles from nickajack dam to guntersville dam. Road end (cragford, new harmony, big fox) rose trail (riverton) samson. Interactive map of lake guntersville that includes marina...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
thecutoffnews.com

First North Alabama Projects Funded by Tyson Settlement Announced

Recreational boaters, paddlers and fishermen will have better access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River, thanks to three enhancement projects in Walker and Cullman counties announced Saturday. State and local leaders visited sites Saturday – in Colony and Garden City in Cullman County and the...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
County
Morgan County, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Decatur, AL
Government
Decatur, AL
Lifestyle
Morgan County, AL
Government
City
Danville, AL
The Decatur Daily

Decatur school board personnel actions

The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions last week:. Austin High: Joel McCay, social studies teacher, May 27. Austin Junior High: Zach Linley, robotics/cybersecurity teacher, May 27. Benjamin Davis Elementary: Wanda F. Shaw, kindergarten teacher, May 27. Chestnut Grove Elementary: Heather Perry, first grade teacher, May...
DECATUR CITY, IA
Hartselle Enquirer

City adjusts garbage pickup

The garbage schedule for the City of Hartselle for the week of July 4 is as follows:. Garbage routes Monday through Wednesday will run one day late. Thursday’s garbage route will run Thursday. Please refer to 2022 recycle calendar for recycle route changes. There will be no yard waste...
HARTSELLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Park#Parks And Recreation#Tennessee River#3m#Urban Construction#Morgan#The County Commission#Craft Associates Inc#3m Co#Daikin America
The Decatur Daily

Two Limestone County businesses now operating on solar power

ATHENS — Solar energy is powering a Limestone County storage unit facility and a poultry farm after the owners obtained federal grants to install solar panels. Buddy Carter, owner of Midpointe Storage, said the panels he installed on the roofs of his storage units are producing three times the energy he needs for his units, most of which are climate-controlled.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Money from Alabama fish kill lawsuit to fund projects in affected areas

Alabama officials on Saturday announced plans at three sites in Walker and Cullman counties to enhance access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. The projects are the result of $3 million the state received from a lawsuit settlement last year against Tyson Farms following an illegal wastewater discharge at the company’s facility in Hanceville that killed about 200,000 fish and damaged the river’s ecosystem.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Permit issued for $24.4M project at Decatur Polyplex plant

This story first appeared in the Lede, a digital news publication delivered to our subscribers every morning. Go here to subscribe. A $24.4 million project at Decatur’s Polyplex Americas plant and a $21.7 million project for a Shamrock Investment distribution center in Huntsville are the most expensive projects during a busy week for construction in the area.
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Beer Board to Hold Public Hearing

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BEER BOARD WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC HEARING ON JULY 1ST IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE BOARD WILL BE DISCUSSING AN APPLICATION FOR AN OFF-PREMISES PERMIT TO SELL BEER FROM A STORE. JEFFREY SCOTT MOORE WILL OPERATE, IF GRANTED THE PERMIT, UNDER THE NAME, MOORE’S COUNTRY STORE AND DELI IN FIVE POINTS.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
The Decatur Daily

Chatterbox: Decatur High Class of 1972 celebrates 50 years

It’s hot! It's hotter than any June I can remember and I’ve been on this earth for a lot of years. One might think that it's an old-time religion thing as if God is trying to tell us, “If you can’t stand this heat, just imagine …”
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Students learn car mechanics at Calhoun automotive camp

The roar of engines and power tools could be heard at Calhoun Community College’s automotive technology building Thursday as regional high school students assembled automotive gas engines and learned how to jump-start a truck. Brewer High sophomore Micah Cobb said his attendance at the Advanced Automotive Academy, hosted by...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

Charles William Blackburn

DECATUR — Charles William Blackburn, 66, died June 21, 2022. No services are planned. Reynolds Funeral Home is assisting the family. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

USDA Commodities Distribution Scheduled for Giles County

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY IN GILES COUNTY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK ON ELKTON PIKE FROM 10 TO 12. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
GILES COUNTY, TN
The Decatur Daily

Local school systems ramping up security

Prompted in part by a Texas elementary school shooting last month that left 21 dead, the Decatur district is building secure entrances for three schools this summer and both Decatur and Morgan County school systems are looking at high-tech sensors that detect anything from gunfire to vaping. Decatur City Schools...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
178
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy