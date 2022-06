Thermaltake's The Tower 500 is an E-ATX case that doesn't play by the usual rules. The thing that sets The Tower 500 apart is that the logic behind the design seems to be based on appearance, rather than function. You can draw cooling air in through the vented sections in the floor of the case and there are large mesh sections in the main compartment however if you pack out the case with storage drives the two compartments are effectively separated.

