ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Today's temperature could reach 100, highest since 2019

By Erica Smith Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

The temperature in the Decatur area could reach 100 degrees today for the first time since 2019, according to the National Weather Service.

The recent heat wave has resulted in record-breaking power usage and has left those working outdoors in a struggle to protect themselves.

Katie Magee, meteorologist with the NWS in Huntsville, said the hottest day so far this year was Thursday, when the temperature reached 98 and the heat index was 108. Today, due to a lower dew point — and thus lower humidity — she said the heat index should get to 102.

“Especially if you’re in the sun, it’s going to feel dangerous. So we’re going to encourage people to limit their time outdoors, make sure that they’re wearing light clothing, emphasizing staying hydrated throughout the day. And that’s really going to be throughout the week,” Magee said.

Magee said the temperature this Thursday should be between 98 and 100 degrees. “For the rest of the week we’re going to be solidly in the mid-90s; you’re looking at 95, 96. That’s going to continue through the weekend. We might get up into the upper 90s again Friday through Sunday.”

Magee said this week “we’re running about five to 10 degrees above average just about every day.”

There will be some relief Monday, when high temperatures will be down to 90 or 91.

Heat indexes will be lower for the remainder of this week than they were last week, Magee said, due to lower dew points. She said heat advisories are issued when the heat index gets to 105 so no heat advisory is expected to be issued today.

The expected heat index is 98 on Thursday, 95 on Friday, 98 Saturday, 101 on Sunday and 91 on Monday. Magee said there may be storms Sunday and Monday.

Lee Jordan, regional manager of USA Roofing & Gutters, and Mike Reed, supervisor for Lakyn’s Lawn and Landscaping, are both taking extra precautions with their crews in the heat.

Both companies have changed their work hours, which Jordan said means starting early.

“We have to start our roofs pretty much when we can see, so about 5:30 a.m. What that does is it gives us an extra hour so we can stop working about 11 a.m. and we can give the guys a two-hour break off the roof,” Jordan said.

Reed said they start around 6:30 a.m. and take a break during the hottest part of the day, then resume work until late into the evening.

Jordan has a canopy set up at each site and his crew rotates with four men working for 45 minutes at a time while the other four rest. No work is done during the hottest hours of the day between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., he said.

Jordan provides his crew with plenty of ice, water and Gatorade, “as much as they can possibly drink.” He insists they drink four bottles of water while they are on the 45-minute break.

Reed said they supply water, Gatorade and even fruits like bananas. “Anything we can do to help out with sweating, keeping people from getting cramps.”

To stay cool, Reed said his crew “uses those neck gaiters. ... We’ll just soak them in the cooler then put them on around your head or your neck.”

Jordan said his crew members wear straw hats and long sleeves so they will not get sunburned. They also keep a towel soaked in ice water. “They’ll take that thing out and wrap it around their neck and tuck it into their shirt.”

Scott Fiedler, Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman, said the authority had record amounts of energy usage last week.

• June 13 was the second highest June power demand in TVA’s history with 31,311 megawatts.

• June 14 there were 30,072 megawatts used, which was “the ninth highest power demand for June on record and the first time we’ve had back-to-back 30,000-plus megawatt days in June since 2012,” he said.

• There were 30,784 megawatts used on June 15, “the fourth highest June power demand on record and tying a record of three consecutive 30,000-plus megawatt days set in June 2012,” Fiedler said.

• Thursday, the hottest day so far in 2022, was “a new all-time record demand for the month of June and the first time we’ve experienced two 31,000-plus megawatt days in June,” with 31,617 megawatts, Fielder said. Thursday’s record is the equivalent of “powering another 175,000 homes.”

“With the higher temperatures we will continue to see a higher demand. The record numbers we may break, that all depends on what Mother Nature brings to us in terms of temperature,” Fielder said. “This is kind of like our Super Bowl. Like athletes, our employees prepare for this all year round.”

Joe Holmes, Decatur Utilities spokesman, said it will be four to six weeks before customers see the increased cost on their bill.

“Because of when we read the meters and then it has to be processed and billed out, people won’t see this immediately. It’ll be in a future bill that they receive,” Holmes said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Decatur Daily

Two Limestone County businesses now operating on solar power

ATHENS — Solar energy is powering a Limestone County storage unit facility and a poultry farm after the owners obtained federal grants to install solar panels. Buddy Carter, owner of Midpointe Storage, said the panels he installed on the roofs of his storage units are producing three times the energy he needs for his units, most of which are climate-controlled.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

Decatur officials consider ending near-ban on Airbnb-type rentals

Short-term residential rentals, such as through Airbnb, are common in Decatur despite an ordinance that almost completely bans them, but some city officials believe it's time to loosen the restrictions while taking steps to limit the impact on residential neighborhoods. Short-term rentals of private homes are rising in popularity but...
The Decatur Daily

Students learn car mechanics at Calhoun automotive camp

The roar of engines and power tools could be heard at Calhoun Community College’s automotive technology building Thursday as regional high school students assembled automotive gas engines and learned how to jump-start a truck. Brewer High sophomore Micah Cobb said his attendance at the Advanced Automotive Academy, hosted by...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
The Decatur Daily

Golf: Spirit of America could be wide open

There’s a saying about how it’s better to be the hunter instead of the hunted. That can also apply to golf. It’s better to be chasing a tournament’s defending champion than it is to be the defending champion and have everyone chasing you. But when the...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Gloria Lee

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE/ DECATUR, AL — Gloria Ann Lee, Age 91, Chattanooga, TN/Decatur, AL. On June 23, 2022, Gloria began her first perfect day with her Lord/Savior, Jesus Christ. Gloria Lee was born October 5, 1930, to James R Winton and Zella Winton, Married to John W. Lee, August 12,...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Local school systems ramping up security

Prompted in part by a Texas elementary school shooting last month that left 21 dead, the Decatur district is building secure entrances for three schools this summer and both Decatur and Morgan County school systems are looking at high-tech sensors that detect anything from gunfire to vaping. Decatur City Schools...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

DeAnn Lee Saranto

DECATUR — DeAnn Lee Saranto, 66, died June 22, 2022. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce arrangements. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Holmes
The Decatur Daily

Decatur school board personnel actions

The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions last week:. Austin High: Joel McCay, social studies teacher, May 27. Austin Junior High: Zach Linley, robotics/cybersecurity teacher, May 27. Benjamin Davis Elementary: Wanda F. Shaw, kindergarten teacher, May 27. Chestnut Grove Elementary: Heather Perry, first grade teacher, May...
DECATUR CITY, IA
The Decatur Daily

Chatterbox: Decatur High Class of 1972 celebrates 50 years

It’s hot! It's hotter than any June I can remember and I’ve been on this earth for a lot of years. One might think that it's an old-time religion thing as if God is trying to tell us, “If you can’t stand this heat, just imagine …”
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Richard James Hardy

DECATUR — Richard James Hardy, age 91, of Decatur passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Richard was born June 20, 1931. Richard is survived by his wife, Hazel Hardy; his daughter, Toni Hardy Jackson (Steve); his son, Russell James Hardy; and his daughter, Suzanne Hardy Koehl (Edward). A...
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Water#Heat Cramps
The Decatur Daily

Bobby Kevin Byrd

FALKVILLE — Bobby Kevin Byrd, 62, died June 23, 2022. No services are scheduled at this time. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported. Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville,...
FALKVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Coroner: Man found dead in Falkville suspect in Ohio slayings

A 32-year-old man found dead in Falkville on Thursday is suspected in the slayings of two people the previous day in Ohio, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said. Dante Rashad Hawes, of Dayton, Ohio, died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to Chunn, who was called to the scene at 1:51 p.m. Thursday.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

GPS ping locates Ohio murder suspect's body in Falkville

Local authorities assisting Dayton, Ohio, police in their search for a double-homicide suspect Thursday located his body in Falkville through pings to his mobile phone GPS. Falkville police officers and Morgan County sheriff's deputies responded to the request to find a missing or wanted person from the Dayton Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The Dayton police had arranged for the mobile phone pings that led local authorities to the body of Waverly Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, in his vehicle at 240 Buster Road near the Interstate 65 exit for Falkville.
FALKVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Decatur Daily

Danny Hogan

DANVILLE — Funeral service for Danny Hogan, 62, will be Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mike Miller officiating and Peck. Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 6:00 PM...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

Don G. Brown

ARAB — Funeral service for Don G. Brown, 72, will be Monday, June 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Spencer Bell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be today from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Decatur Daily

Decatur High class of 1982 reunion deadline approaching

Reservations and payments for the 40th reunion of the Decatur High School class of 1982 must be made by July 1. The reunion will be July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Decatur County Club ballroom. The cost is $35 for an individual or $60 for a couple. Heavy appetizers as well as tea, lemonade, coffee and water will be included. There will be a cash bar.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Pets of the week

Buttons is a silver tabby domestic short-haired cat. She is about 2 years old and weighs about 7 pounds. Buttons came in with a litter of kittens all looking for new homes. Nelson is a 4-month-old pitbull blend. He weighs about 30 pounds. Nelson is very sweet and has lots of fun-loving energy. He would do great in a home with children that will help entertain him. Maggie is a 2-year-old retriever blend. She weighs 38 pounds. Maggie loves to play and can’t wait to find her forever home. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov [COURTESY PHOTOS]
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
178
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy