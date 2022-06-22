ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Kitchens wins Lawrence District 5 GOP runoff; Puckett prevails in Limestone judge runoff

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

First-time political candidate Nathan Kitchens overcame Republican primary leader Ned Thomas Jones to capture the GOP runoff for the Lawrence County Commission District 5 seat Tuesday night, and incumbent David Puckett captured the nomination for Limestone County District Court judge.

Kitchens tallied 419 votes (52.44%) to Jones’ 380 votes (47.56%) with five of the six precincts reporting. The provisional box will be counted Tuesday.

“I want to thank the voters who supported me and I will continue to need their support in November,” said Kitchens, a chemical operator at Daikin America in Decatur. “I want to thank God, who put me in this position to run. I want to thank Mr. Jones for running a fair and clean campaign.”

Kitchens, 28, is campaigning for better parks, especially Veterans Park in the Caddo community in District 5, to attract travel ball tournaments, which he says will bring revenue to the county.

As a volunteer firefighter for Caddo-Midway Fire Department, Kitchens said fire and rescue departments and senior centers in the county need more funding.

Kitchens will face independent candidate Mark Clark in the Nov. 8 election. There are no Democratic challengers in District 5.

The Lawrence County District 5 position pays $26,062.63 a year and it has a four-year term.

The District 5 position was vacated by Sonia Hargrove, who decided not to seek election to a full term. She was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to fill the vacancy left by her husband Joey Hargrove, who was killed in a motorcycle accident on Alabama 24 in March 2021.

Lawrence County Probate Judge Greg Dutton said 13.66% of the county’s registered voters went to the polls Tuesday. He had projected 15%.

Limestone judge

Appointed incumbent Puckett won the Republican nomination for the Limestone County District Court judge's race with 61.4% of the vote in Tuesday's primary runoff.

There is no Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8 general election. Puckett received 7,382 votes to Britley Brown's 4,637 (38.6%). Puckett also was the leading vote recipient in a four-candidate race in the May 24 primary with about 44% of the vote, but he needed more than 50% to avoid a runoff.

The position has a six-year term and a $139,000 annual salary. Puckett was appointed to the position by Gov. Kay Ivey in January when former District Judge Matt Huggins was appointed to fill a vacant Circuit Court seat.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Decatur Daily

Local citizens split over Roe v. Wade

Some local residents said the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday will protect God-given life, but others said the Supreme Court's ruling denies women control of their bodies, could force rape victims to give birth and doesn't guarantee "quality of life" for a child. “I feel like you should...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Decatur officials consider ending near-ban on Airbnb-type rentals

Short-term residential rentals, such as through Airbnb, are common in Decatur despite an ordinance that almost completely bans them, but some city officials believe it's time to loosen the restrictions while taking steps to limit the impact on residential neighborhoods. Short-term rentals of private homes are rising in popularity but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Decatur, AL
Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Lawrence County, AL
Government
County
Limestone County, AL
Limestone County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
thecutoffnews.com

First North Alabama Projects Funded by Tyson Settlement Announced

Recreational boaters, paddlers and fishermen will have better access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River, thanks to three enhancement projects in Walker and Cullman counties announced Saturday. State and local leaders visited sites Saturday – in Colony and Garden City in Cullman County and the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Decatur Daily

Decatur school board personnel actions

The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions last week:. Austin High: Joel McCay, social studies teacher, May 27. Austin Junior High: Zach Linley, robotics/cybersecurity teacher, May 27. Benjamin Davis Elementary: Wanda F. Shaw, kindergarten teacher, May 27. Chestnut Grove Elementary: Heather Perry, first grade teacher, May...
DECATUR CITY, IA
AL.com

Money from Alabama fish kill lawsuit to fund projects in affected areas

Alabama officials on Saturday announced plans at three sites in Walker and Cullman counties to enhance access to the Mulberry and Sipsey Forks of the Black Warrior River. The projects are the result of $3 million the state received from a lawsuit settlement last year against Tyson Farms following an illegal wastewater discharge at the company’s facility in Hanceville that killed about 200,000 fish and damaged the river’s ecosystem.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Puckett
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#District 5#Thomas Jones#Gop#Republican#Daikin America#Democratic
The Decatur Daily

Two Limestone County businesses now operating on solar power

ATHENS — Solar energy is powering a Limestone County storage unit facility and a poultry farm after the owners obtained federal grants to install solar panels. Buddy Carter, owner of Midpointe Storage, said the panels he installed on the roofs of his storage units are producing three times the energy he needs for his units, most of which are climate-controlled.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
mytrpaper.com

Landowners upset over proposed highway route

Alabama District 16 Representative Kyle South posted a series of images on Facebook on Feb. 25, showing details of a proposed interstate bypass project that would widen Highways 171 and 129. The bypass would start from 171 in Fayette County and meet Highway 129 in Winfield at an intersection on Highway 118. There has been no word from the governor or the Alabama Department of Transportation regarding a date and time for a public meeting to discuss the proposal.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Jackson County Alabama School Superintendent, Kevin Dukes Has Died

Kevin Dukes, superintendent of Jackson County schools in northeast Alabama, has died. The school system announced his death on its Facebook page Wednesday morning. No cause of death was announced by the school system. “Our Superintendent, Mr. Kevin Dukes has passed,” the school system posted on Facebook. “He was loved...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Hartselle Enquirer

City adjusts garbage pickup

The garbage schedule for the City of Hartselle for the week of July 4 is as follows:. Garbage routes Monday through Wednesday will run one day late. Thursday’s garbage route will run Thursday. Please refer to 2022 recycle calendar for recycle route changes. There will be no yard waste...
HARTSELLE, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass native Katie Britt one step closer to congress

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise native Katie Britt has defeated Huntsville congressman Mo Brooks in the Republican run-off primary. Britt and Brooks finished ahead of Mike Durant, Jake Schafer, Karla DuPriest and Lillie Boddie on May 24. Neither had enough votes to avoid four more weeks of campaigning. Brooks, an...
DOTHAN, AL
The Decatur Daily

Local school systems ramping up security

Prompted in part by a Texas elementary school shooting last month that left 21 dead, the Decatur district is building secure entrances for three schools this summer and both Decatur and Morgan County school systems are looking at high-tech sensors that detect anything from gunfire to vaping. Decatur City Schools...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

GPS ping locates Ohio murder suspect's body in Falkville

Local authorities assisting Dayton, Ohio, police in their search for a double-homicide suspect Thursday located his body in Falkville through pings to his mobile phone GPS. Falkville police officers and Morgan County sheriff's deputies responded to the request to find a missing or wanted person from the Dayton Police Department on Thursday afternoon. The Dayton police had arranged for the mobile phone pings that led local authorities to the body of Waverly Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, in his vehicle at 240 Buster Road near the Interstate 65 exit for Falkville.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
178
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy