Kitchens wins Lawrence District 5 GOP runoff; Puckett prevails in Limestone judge runoff

First-time political candidate Nathan Kitchens overcame Republican primary leader Ned Thomas Jones to capture the GOP runoff for the Lawrence County Commission District 5 seat Tuesday night, and incumbent David Puckett captured the nomination for Limestone County District Court judge.

Kitchens tallied 419 votes (52.44%) to Jones’ 380 votes (47.56%) with five of the six precincts reporting. The provisional box will be counted Tuesday.

“I want to thank the voters who supported me and I will continue to need their support in November,” said Kitchens, a chemical operator at Daikin America in Decatur. “I want to thank God, who put me in this position to run. I want to thank Mr. Jones for running a fair and clean campaign.”

Kitchens, 28, is campaigning for better parks, especially Veterans Park in the Caddo community in District 5, to attract travel ball tournaments, which he says will bring revenue to the county.

As a volunteer firefighter for Caddo-Midway Fire Department, Kitchens said fire and rescue departments and senior centers in the county need more funding.

Kitchens will face independent candidate Mark Clark in the Nov. 8 election. There are no Democratic challengers in District 5.

The Lawrence County District 5 position pays $26,062.63 a year and it has a four-year term.

The District 5 position was vacated by Sonia Hargrove, who decided not to seek election to a full term. She was appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to fill the vacancy left by her husband Joey Hargrove, who was killed in a motorcycle accident on Alabama 24 in March 2021.

Lawrence County Probate Judge Greg Dutton said 13.66% of the county’s registered voters went to the polls Tuesday. He had projected 15%.

Limestone judge

Appointed incumbent Puckett won the Republican nomination for the Limestone County District Court judge's race with 61.4% of the vote in Tuesday's primary runoff.

There is no Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8 general election. Puckett received 7,382 votes to Britley Brown's 4,637 (38.6%). Puckett also was the leading vote recipient in a four-candidate race in the May 24 primary with about 44% of the vote, but he needed more than 50% to avoid a runoff.

The position has a six-year term and a $139,000 annual salary. Puckett was appointed to the position by Gov. Kay Ivey in January when former District Judge Matt Huggins was appointed to fill a vacant Circuit Court seat.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.